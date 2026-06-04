Prime Minister's top aide told Mandelson he was 'so sorry' after his sacking as US ambassador
The messages were not disclosed as part of the humble address release being heard in the Commons
The Prime Minister's chief secretary Darren Jones told Peter Mandelson he was "so sorry" for him after was sacked as US ambassador, new unearthed messages have revealed.
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Darren Jones also included requests for advice on a cabinet reshuffle in an exchange which saw him criticise his colleagues.
Mandelson was sacked last September because of revelations about his close friendship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
In the messages, Jones wrote to Mandelson: "You've been doing such a great job, and you worked wonders with Trump.
"I'm so sorry about today."
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In a previous message, reported by the Spectator, Jones said that he questioned the ability of former business secretary Jonathan Reynolds, along with the former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner, who were in charge of the government’s growth plans.
He said told Mandelson that it did not "fill you with confidence".
Jones also reportedly requested "thoughts/advice" about a proposed reshuffle and said he hoped to be appointed business secretary, technology secretary or energy secretary, in that order.
However, Jones told the House of Commons this week that he no longer had access to some of the messages he sent to the former Lord, meaning the government had not been able to provide them as part of the disclosure of documents being probed into Mandelson's appointment.
He said: "Members should note some messages may not have been backed up where devices may have been changed, or disappearing messages were turned on, for reasonable and permitted reasons – including before the dismissal of Peter Mandelson or the passing of the humble address – myself included."
The documents were published following orders from the Commons in the wake of revelations about Mandelson’s ties to Epstein.
Mandelson stepped down as US ambassador after the ties emerged but MPs forced the government to release the documents to show why and how he first came to be appointed.
Downing Street said the disclosure was an "unprecedented piece of Government transparency".
Speaking in the Commons on Wednesday, Jones said he wanted to apologise to MPs and to Epstein’s victims.
He said: "I want to take the opportunity to ask myself questions about my relationship with Peter Mandelson.
"Did I at best treat Peter Mandelson differently because I perceived him to have influence and power in the Labour party?
"I think the answer to that is yes, I did. Have I benefited from that relationship? I think in part the answer to that is yes.
"For that I would like to apologise to the house, the victims and commit to doing something about it."
Mandelson has denied any wrongdoing over his relationship with the disgraced financier and has issued an apology to Epstein's victims.