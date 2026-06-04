The messages were not disclosed as part of the humble address release being heard in the Commons

Darren Jones told Mandelson he was "so sorry" over his dismissal. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The Prime Minister's chief secretary Darren Jones told Peter Mandelson he was "so sorry" for him after was sacked as US ambassador, new unearthed messages have revealed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Thousands of documents relating to Mandelson were released earlier this week. Picture: Alamy

In a previous message, reported by the Spectator, Jones said that he questioned the ability of former business secretary Jonathan Reynolds, along with the former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner, who were in charge of the government’s growth plans. He said told Mandelson that it did not "fill you with confidence". Jones also reportedly requested "thoughts/advice" about a proposed reshuffle and said he hoped to be appointed business secretary, technology secretary or energy secretary, in that order. However, Jones told the House of Commons this week that he no longer had access to some of the messages he sent to the former Lord, meaning the government had not been able to provide them as part of the disclosure of documents being probed into Mandelson's appointment.

He said: "Members should note some messages may not have been backed up where devices may have been changed, or disappearing messages were turned on, for reasonable and permitted reasons – including before the dismissal of Peter Mandelson or the passing of the humble address – myself included." The documents were published following orders from the Commons in the wake of revelations about Mandelson’s ties to Epstein. Mandelson stepped down as US ambassador after the ties emerged but MPs forced the government to release the documents to show why and how he first came to be appointed. Downing Street said the disclosure was an "unprecedented piece of Government transparency".

Mr Jones making a statement on the Lord Mandelson files in the House of Commons. Picture: Alamy