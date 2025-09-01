Tolls for the Dartford Crossing have been hiked by 40 per cent by the Government – in the first rise for 11 years. . Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Tolls for the Dartford Crossing have been hiked by 40 per cent by the Government, in the first rise for 11 years.

The cost to cross the River Thames using the Dartford Tunnel or the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge was confirmed in Parliament today by Transport Minister Lillian Greenwood. The hikes mean that cars, motorhomes and small minibuses will now part with £3.50 each time they cross the Thames. This has risen from £2.50, which has been the toll since 2014 when the automatic 'Dart Charge' replaced physical toll booths. Buses, coaches, vans and other goods vehicles with 2 axles have seen the cost jump from £3.60 to £4.20. If buses, coaches or vans have more than two axles, the charge has jumped from £7.20 to £8.40 as of today.

Ministers say the increase in the charge was to reduce congestion at the Crossing which frequently gets backed up into roads around nearby towns. The Dartford Crossing is the most eastern crossing of the Thames and sees up to 150,000 vehicles pass through most days. On the busiest days, up to 180,000 vehicles can use the crossing.

Ms Greenwood told the Commons: “These traffic levels are well in excess of the crossing’s design capacity, causing delays for drivers using the crossing, congestion and journey disruption to drivers on the M25 and a range of knock-on impacts for local communities.” She added: “Current charging levels are no longer sufficient to achieve their stated aim of managing demand so that the crossing works well for users and local people. “The need to increase the charges to manage traffic highlights the need for the additional capacity that LTC (Lower Thames Crossing), for which the government confirmed new funding yesterday, will provide. “To secure the effective operation of the crossing, I have, therefore, decided to increase the charges for all vehicle types that currently pay to use the crossing from 1 September 2025.” It connects Dartford in Kent to Thurrock in Essex, and is a major route for freight traffic which enters Britain via Dover or Folkestone. Chancellor Rachel Reeves has green-lit plans for another crossing of the Thames at nearby Gravesend to alleviate traffic and unlock economic growth in the Home Counties. The Lower Thames Crossing is set to begin construction in 2026 with an expected opening date of 2031 and an estimated cost of £9 billion.

Jim Dickson, the Labour MP for Dartford, told LBC: “I’m disappointed about the increase in the cost of the Dartford Crossing. “Anyone who uses it regularly knows that it isn’t fit for purpose and frequently results in gridlock for our area. “However, I do understand the need to manage the traffic which will be helped by these increased charges. “And I am pleased that Dartford residents can sign up to the concession scheme for everyone who lives in the borough making it much more affordable for local people. “And we must not forget the huge £590m injection of government money back into Kent in the shape of the new Lower Thames Crossing. This long-awaited and crucial piece of infrastructure will help unlock congestion in Dartford and boost the economy.”