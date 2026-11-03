The former MP was found dead on her kitchen floor by her gardener on July 9

Widdecombe, 78, joined The Brexit Party and later became a member of Reform UK. Picture: Finnbarr Webster/Getty

By Georgia Rowe

The Dartmoor bungalow where Ann Widdecombe was allegedly murdered has gone on the market for nearly £1m, just months after the former MP was killed.

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The Reform UK politician was found dead at the age of 78 on July 8, 2026, after being allegedly attacked at her home on Dartmoor in Devon. Ms Widdecombe was allegedly struck 21 times on the head with a hammer, with blunt-force trauma recorded as the provisional cause of death, and was found on her kitchen floor by her gardener the following day. Now the five-bedroomed detached property, named 'Widdecombe's Rest', has gone on the market for £900,000 - a 50 per cent increase on the £600,000 Ms Widdecombe bought the bungalow for in 2008. Read more: Security of politicians and royals to be urgently reviewed, says Home Secretary in wake of Ann Widdecombe's murder Read more: 'Friendship did not follow party lines': Mourners gather to pay tribute to Ann Widdecombe

Widdecombe pictured in her kitchen in 2013. Picture: Shutterstock

Under property information in their brochure, an agent note reads: "A significant event occurred at the property in 2026, involving the unlawful death of an occupant. "Further details can be provided by the agent." The estate agents Knight Frank describe the 5,100sq ft property, which is being marketed under its previous name of Thurlecot, as "a spacious, south-facing and well-presented chalet bungalow, surrounded by its gardens, in a beautifully peaceful Dartmoor setting, on the edge of the moor". The property features an outdoor pool, stables and expansive views of the Dartmoor countryside. The house had featured in an episode of Celebrity Yorkshire Auction House, shown on Quest TV.

Flowers are seen outside the house of Ann Widdecombe in Haytor. Picture: Finnbarr Webster/Getty