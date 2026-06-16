Fury as Dartmoor proposes 'mass cull' of ponies as Badenoch slams the slaughter as 'total madness'
Natural England has argued that all livestock grazing on the moor should be reduced by about 75 per cent to protect other plants and species
Natural England has proposed a mass slaughter of Dartmoor ponies, as Kemi Badneoch slams the decision as "total madness".
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Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has criticised the reported proposal for a mass cull of Dartmoor ponies.
Natural England has argued that all livestock grazing on the moor should be reduced by about 75 per cent to protect other plants and species.
Experts have warns of the risk of backlash as the moor between Exeter and Plymouth is a popular destination for tourists.
Kemi Badenoch slammed the decision on X: “This is total madness from another unaccountable quango.
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This is total madness from another unaccountable quango. The government must overrule Natural England and stop it immediately.— Kemi Badenoch (@KemiBadenoch) June 16, 2026
Keir Starmer is on his way to making his last acts in office the shameful underfunding of our military and the mass slaughter of Dartmoor ponies. https://t.co/dXwRtSQmzw
“The government must overrule Natural England and stop it immediately.”
She added: "Keir Starmer is on his way to making his last acts in office the shameful underfunding of our military and the mass slaughter of Dartmoor ponies."
A cull could see nine out of ten Dartmoor ponies killed, according to The Times.
During an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease, alongside the 2001 general election, the Government intervened to spare a calf named Phoenix.
Phoenix stole the hearts of many across the country after being found alive next to her dead mother five days after her herd was slaughtered.
Even Downing Street was dragged into what should happen to the animal.
Luke Tryl, UK director of More in Common said: "It’s a brave government that gets on the wrong side of Brits love for animals especially photogenic ones.
"Might not seem like the biggest issue but a risk this could see significant backlash from a govt that already lacks spare political capital."
Joss Hibbs, secretary of the Dartmoor Hill Pony Association, said: "Natural England is putting ponies in direct competition with commercial livestock who pay the farmers’ bills.
"Their plans disregard the scientific evidence and could decimate an endangered species that has been a feature of the landscape for over 4,500 years."
Natural England denied it was recommending a mass cull of Dartmoor ponies.
They added that much of the moorland is currently in unfavourable condition and needed to be restored for wildlife and for the communities that depend on it.
It said: “Decisions about which animals are grazed on Dartmoor commons rest with individual landowners and commoners, not with Natural England. Our role is to provide evidence-based advice on to protect and restore designated habitats
“We are aware of concerns that including ponies in livestock unit calculations could lead some land managers favouring more commercially profitable cattle or sheep.
“Our advisers work closely with individual agreement holders to provide tailored advice to improve nature and support businesses.”
There are now fewer than 1,000 Dartmoor hill ponies, compared to some 7,000 in 1999, according to the Dartmoor Hill Pony Association.