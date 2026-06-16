Natural England has argued that all livestock grazing on the moor should be reduced by about 75 per cent to protect other plants and species

Mare and foal Dartmoor ponies on Dartmoor national park. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Natural England has proposed a mass slaughter of Dartmoor ponies, as Kemi Badneoch slams the decision as "total madness".

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Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has criticised the reported proposal for a mass cull of Dartmoor ponies. Natural England has argued that all livestock grazing on the moor should be reduced by about 75 per cent to protect other plants and species. Experts have warns of the risk of backlash as the moor between Exeter and Plymouth is a popular destination for tourists. Kemi Badenoch slammed the decision on X: “This is total madness from another unaccountable quango. Read More: M25 closures after two massive lorry fires Read More: Towie star Jake Hall's death could not be determined, inquest told

This is total madness from another unaccountable quango. The government must overrule Natural England and stop it immediately.



Keir Starmer is on his way to making his last acts in office the shameful underfunding of our military and the mass slaughter of Dartmoor ponies. https://t.co/dXwRtSQmzw — Kemi Badenoch (@KemiBadenoch) June 16, 2026

“The government must overrule Natural England and stop it immediately.” She added: "Keir Starmer is on his way to making his last acts in office the shameful underfunding of our military and the mass slaughter of Dartmoor ponies." A cull could see nine out of ten Dartmoor ponies killed, according to The Times. During an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease, alongside the 2001 general election, the Government intervened to spare a calf named Phoenix. Phoenix stole the hearts of many across the country after being found alive next to her dead mother five days after her herd was slaughtered.