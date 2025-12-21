Tensions grew high during Sunday's clash between the pair

Serbia's Mensur Suljovic celebrates defeating England's Joe Cullen on day eleven of the Paddy Power World Darts Championship at the Alexandra Palace. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Darts star Joe Cullen has accused his opponent Mensur Suljovic of "cheating" after the Austrian knocked him out of the World Championships.

Cullen was beaten 3-1 in sets by 53-year-old Suljovic during Sunday's second round action at the Alexander Palace in a match overshadowed by drama due to the slow nature of play. Writing on X afterwards, Cullen said: "If that's darts, I don't want no part of it! "Always liked Mensur away from the board but that was plain for all to see! I don't think I'm alone in feeling this way. "The old guard will say it's part of the game but word it how you will - it's CHEATING! That's not darts."

Cullen accused Suljovic of "cheating.". Picture: Alamy

"The old guard will say it’s part of the game but word it how you will - it’s CHEATING! That's not darts." Despite losing the first set, the Austrian Suljovic rattled off the next three to reach the winning line, which prompted Cullen to launch a rant on social media about his opponent's slow play. Cullen, 36, who was ranked higher than his opponent going into the game as the 32 seed, could be seen growing increasingly annoyed on stage. At one point, he could be seen to mutter "hurry up" as Suljovic composed himself between throws, and things came to a head at the end of the match.

