Darts world champion Luke Littler has hit out at what he argues are double standards following his omission from the Players Championship 33 event.

He did compete in the Players Championship 34 tournament at the same venue on Thursday but lost to Matt Campbell, and afterwards he took to social media to complain about the previous day's events.

Littler, 18, was caught up in traffic congestion caused by a serious incident on the M6 in which a man died.

The teenage sensation had to withdraw from Wednesday's tournament at Wigan's Robin Park Leisure Centre after arriving too late to register.

Littler wrote on Instagram: "Not the best day today but played some decent stuff, but really glad to hear from a few of the other players that people have been let in almost half an hour late for a pro tour but I can't be two minutes late.

"Says a lot, one rule for one and one for another."

Littler had already booked his place in the Players Championship finals, which takes place in Minehead next month.

'The Nuke' swept aside Luke Humphries to win a first World Grand Prix title in Leicester earlier in October.

Humphries had looked the more impressive in making it through to the final, but Littler was superb in the clutch moments as he raced to a 6-1 victory.

“Very happy to tick it off,” said the 18-year-old who revealed he will play in the World Youth Championship on Monday.

“It’s not the easiest tournament to win. This week has been so tough, but now I’ve picked the trophy up it’s one I can tick off and there’s not many left.”

The match was closer than the scoreline suggested but Littler was flawless in deciding legs, winning each of the first four sets from 2-2.