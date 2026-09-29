Darts great Phil Taylor will return to competitive action in Portsmouth in November.

Taylor, now 66, retired from the competitive circuit in 2018, five years after winning his final world crown.

The 16-time world champion is to team up with long-time friend Adrian Lewis at the MODUS Super Series International Pairs Tournament from November 23-28.

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On his return, Taylor said: “I’ve been asked plenty of times about coming back, but it would have to be for the right reason.

“Adrian is one of the very few people I’d come out of retirement to play alongside, and the MODUS Super Series is the place I wanted to do it.

“We’ve got a lot of history together, we know each other’s games inside out, and I’m looking forward to getting back up there with him.”

Taylor and Lewis previously teamed up to win four World Cup of Darts titles.