Daryz became the first colt for almost 50 years to win Europe’s most prestigious race, the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, in successive seasons with a brilliant victory at ParisLongchamp.

Not since the Vincent O’Brien-trained Alleged and Lester Piggott in 1977 and 1978 has a colt managed to defend his title, but once Mickael Barzalona pulled the Francis-Henri Graffard-trained Daryz out to make his run the result looked inevitable.

The Prix Foy proved the key form guide, as Daryz beat George Scott’s Bay City Roller in that trial and those two filled the same positions again in the main event, with Aidan O’Brien’s Diamond Necklace running a fine race in third from stall 16.

Barzalona said: “To win this kind of race twice proves that Daryz is an exceptional horse.“

"It was a really tough race, it didn’t go as we expected but he showed his talent and that made the difference in the end.“

"The pace was not strong, it was a rough race and nothing went to plan, but the horse deserved to win again and he’s proved all season he is the best one. I’m delighted.”

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