The Government must “slam the brakes” on new data centres or put communities at risk of water shortages, the Green Party leader has said.

Zack Polanski has demanded planning rules be tightened to prevent data centres being given priority while people come a “poor second”.

Data centres have been treated as critical infrastructure since 2024, putting them on equal footing to water, energy and emergency services systems, making gaining planning permission easier.

The Government said the move was necessary because they are “critical to nearly all economic activity and public services”.

Now the Greens are calling for that to be reversed, arguing data centres consume significant amounts of water at a time when large parts of the UK have been in drought.

Instead, new centres should receive permission only once they show they will meet the highest environmental standards and have gone through community consultation.

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