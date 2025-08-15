IT computer server rooms and data centre, UK. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Energy bills could be hiked as data centres expand across the UK to accommodate artificial intelligence.

The number of data centres across the nation is set to increase by almost a fifth. Data centres are warehouses, the size of shopping centres, full of computers used to fun digital services. Services range from streaming films to online banking, with 477 centres already operating in the UK. Almost 100 new data centres are now set to be built, said construction researchers Barbour ABI, as more processing power is needed for artificial intelligence (AI), with the majority appearing in the next five years. Experts have warned that the power needed for the new centres could drive up energy prices paid by consumers. Read More: ChatGPT users with AI ‘boyfriends’ left devasted after ‘cold’ upgrade Read More: Where the wired things are: Robot antelope monitors herds in Tibet

Dr Sasha Luccioni, AI and climate lead at machine learning firm Hugging Face, explained to the BBC that "average citizens in places like Ohio are seeing their monthly bills go up by $20 (£15) because of data centres". Half of the giant centres are planned to be in London, a further nine are planned in Wales, one in Scotland, five in Greater Manchester and the rest in other parts of the UK, data suggests. The largest data centre has been revealed to be an AI data centre Blyth, near Newcastle, for the American private investment and wealth management company Blackstone Group. 10 large buildings would be built covering 540,000 square metres on the site of the former Blyth Power Station. Building work is set to begin in 2031 and last for more than three years. Microsoft plans to build four new data centres in the UK, completing between 2027 and 2029, at a cost of £330 million, with two in the Leeds area, one near Newport in Wales, and a large site in Acton, north-west London Google will build one of the warehouses in Hertfordshire, investing £740 million, which will opt to use air to cool its servers rather than the usual water. The government has designated the centres as critical national infrastructure, which are central to the country's economic future.

