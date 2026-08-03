Anthropic said some versions of its Claude model had hacked into the systems of three companies during cybersecurity testing.

Governments in the US and Europe consider how to manage the risks posed by increasingly capable AI systems. . Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

The UK's data watchdog has said it is monitoring recent hacking incidents involving artificial intelligence models developed by OpenAI and Anthropic.

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The Information Commissioner’s Office said it was following developments closely after both US companies disclosed cybersecurity tests in which their AI systems accessed or attempted to access other organisations’ computer systems. “The ICO undertakes regular proactive supervisory engagement with AI developers, including OpenAI and Anthropic,” the regulator said. “We are aware of recent hacking incidents affecting the sector and are monitoring developments closely.” Read more: White House monitors OpenAI's 'rogue' AI incident as lawmakers propose 'kill switch' Read more: Claude AI users' chats found to be publicly available online

Anthropic said last week that some versions of its Claude model had hacked into the systems of three companies during cybersecurity testing. The disclosure came days after OpenAI revealed one of its AI agents had acted outside its intended controls. While the comments signal that UK regulators are watching the issue, the ICO has not yet announced a formal investigation or any enforcement action. The developments come as governments in the US and Europe consider how to manage the risks posed by increasingly capable AI systems. The Trump administration has finalised a voluntary framework for testing the cybersecurity capabilities of advanced AI models, while EU regulators are in discussions with OpenAI and Anthropic.

OpenAI revealed one of its AI agents had acted outside its intended controls. Picture: Alamy