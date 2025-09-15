Lewis Capaldi will tour the UK and Ireland next summer on the back of his number one comeback single Survive.

The Scottish singer-songwriter is set to headline London’s BST Hyde Park in July, one of his biggest shows ever, although he has not yet proposed a hometown gig in Glasgow.

Capaldi, 28, performed Survive in his secret Glastonbury set this year, which came two years after he had struggled to finish his performance at Worthy Farm due to Tourette’s Syndrome.

He has not revealed a title or date for his anticipated third album, although it is thought this tour might be part of his campaign.

His previous LPs, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent and Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent, both reached number one in the UK charts.

BST Hyde Park has also announced that Garth Brooks will also be performing, in what is set to be his first UK show since 1998.

Read also: Decomposing body found in boot of singer D4vd's impounded Tesla after passer-by reports 'foul smell'

Read also: Adolescence star Owen Cooper, 15, makes history at Emmys as British drama dominates awards