The company tried to blame the incident on Royal Mail but then claimed Mrs R could be heard laughing in a phone call she made to complain about the incident

By Rebecca Henrys

A woman has received £1,000 after her mother's ashes were opened up by Border Force officials and arrived with some spilling out.

The woman, known as Mrs R, paid more than £1,400 for a direct cremation for her mother, known as Mrs M, with Plan with Grace. However, a misunderstanding about Mrs R's address meant that her mother's ashes were sent via an EU country and by the time they arrived at her home, there was "some spillage and loss". She was also charged a customs fee. Plan with Grace argued that they didn't owe Mrs R compensation because she was heard laughing about the incident in a phone call with them. The ombudsman insisted the company repay £1,000 of the bill.

Cremation urn with floral wreath. Picture: Alamy