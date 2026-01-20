A woman jailed for posting explicit images of her father’s mistress on a sex-for-sale website has refused to apologise a year on after being released from prison, admitting she is "definitely not remorseful”.

But his daughter waited 12 years before seeking vengeance for her mother, Sarah Brown, who had sent sexual images of the woman to her daughter.

Her dad, former police officer Geoff Brown, was discovered to be having an affair with his mistress when Eleanor was just 14.

Addressing her actions after being released from prison, she wrote in a social media post: “I'm not sorry and never will be sorry.”

Eleanor Brown, 26, was jailed for three years after posting naked images of her father's secret lover on an escort website with the help of her mum and sister, who are both former police officers.

Brown noticed the woman's husband had started a business and wrote her first offensive messages on his Facebook page, branding his wife a "home-wrecking slag" and a "tramp".

She then used explicit images to make a profile on a sex-for-sale website, offering sexual acts for £5 and overnight stays for £10.

The profile was titled "Ex-police with all my uniform which I like to wear for my clients" and used the phrase "kinky copper".

She also included the number of the woman's husband on the site, who received 14 texts and eight calls within half an hour of the ad being posted.

Soon, the woman's phone was flooded with messages from the site’s users.

Sentencing Brown in October 2024, the judge slammed her “staggering” lack of remorse, saying she displayed “vindictive, selfish and vengeful behaviour”.

Not denying the judge's claims, Eleanor has since admitted she is “definitely not remorseful”.

She said: “If I could turn the clocks back the only thing I'd do differently is put my phone in the bin. I would just bin the phone, that phone has got me in so much trouble.

“But I am not remorseful. I do not hold any remorse in my body. I wouldn't do it again - your nudes are all safe - but I am definitely not remorseful.”

Brown added in a video on TikTok: “I think the moral of the story is that I am not sorry, never will be sorry, will never do it again.“And [now] I've got a job, got a house, got a nice fella, got good friends, got a good family.”

Despite helping Brown, neither her mother or sister were charged in the case.

Sophie Brown, her sister, was found to have committed gross misconduct at a police hearing, for having "encouraged" her sister's actions.

The misconduct panel found she would have been sacked if she had not already resigned.In a victim personal statement read in court, the woman said that to say she felt "violated" would have been an "understatement".

"I'm finding it difficult to believe a woman would do that to another woman," the court heard.