Arrests have been in central London this afternoon during a protest against the Government's decision to ban activist group Palestine Action - including the arrest of the daughter of a Holocaust survivor.

She joined 100 or so activists for the peaceful protest, which is one of many organised by Defend our Juries over the next week across the UK.

Carolyn Gelenter, 67, was one of many demonstrators carried out of Tavistock Square after she sat in silence holding signs that read: “I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action.”

The activist was clapped and thanked by her fellow demonstrators as she was taken away, who gave the same response for each arrestee.

Confirming that arrests had taken place, the Metropolitan Police said: "Officers have begun making arrests for expressing support for proscribed terror organisation Palestine Action at the protest organised by Defend Our Juries."

Defend Our Juries claimed civil disobedience would break out across the UK after Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood gave the police stronger powers to bring down the demonstrations.

The group has planned for a series of protests to take place in 18 towns and cities between November 18 and 29.

Earlier this week, a further 120 people were charged for supporting the banned organisation, bringing the total number of suspects to 254.

A similar protest took place in Belfast’s city centre, but police there did not intervene and officers instead observed the rally from a short distance.

Ms Gelenter said: “I wasn’t sure I wanted to get arrested again.

“I thought I’d made my point, and it got lots of media attention, but I just was worried there weren’t enough people and I’m really worried about the erosion of our democratic rights.

“Right to free speech, peaceful protest and free assembly is all being eroded.

“As a Jew, and the daughter of a Holocaust survivor, I just feel I cannot stand by and watch this happening.

“It feels really worrying what’s going on in this country, let alone what’s going on in Gaza and the West Bank. I can’t be a bystander.”

A spokesperson for organisers Defend Our Juries said: “We are taking action today in the Peace Garden because it is a reminder that people acting in the name of Palestine Action only ever acted to save lives, never to take lives.”

They said police failed to arrest 95 people at a similar protest last week, adding that this “demonstrates that the proscription is unenforceable”.

“The ban has been widely condemned as an act of authoritarian overreach,” the spokesperson continued.

“Protest is not terrorism.”

In Belfast, a crowd of around 60 to 80 activists and supporters gathered on a pedestrianised area close to the city’s main court buildings at 1pm, with between 15-20 of them holding placards carrying the statement “I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action.”

Four Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officers maintained a low-key presence as they observed the hour-long demonstration from a short distance away.

The officers did not intervene during the event and the crowd dispersed shortly after 2pm.

Another similar demonstration is planned in Londonderry on Saturday.

Palestine Action was banned after alleged attacks on an Israel-based defence firm’s UK site and two planes at RAF Brize Norton.

The ban on Palestine Action, which began on July 5, made membership of, or support for, the direct action group a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

Co-founder Huda Ammori is taking legal action against former home secretary Yvette Cooper’s decision to proscribe the group under anti-terror laws.

A further court hearing is due to take place next week.