Eleanor Brown said she was "not sorry and never will be sorry" when she was released from jail, but has since been recalled

Eleanor Brown, 26, has been recalled to prison. Picture: PA

By Alex Storey

A woman who was jailed for posting naked pictures of her father's mistress on a sex-for-sale website has been recalled to prison.

Eleanor Brown, 26, was initially sentenced to three years behind bars for posting explicit images of her dad's secret lover on a sex-for-sale website, with the help of her mother and sister - both former police officers. The jail term was then reduced to two years on appeal in October 2024 and she was released on licence last year, but has since been recalled to prison. Brown posted a message on her Instagram that she had been prevented from having “contact with the outside world” on being recalled, the Daily Mail reports. Read more: 'Sorry not sorry': Daughter, 26, jailed for posting intimate photos of father's mistress on escort site has 'no remorse' Read more: Teenager accused of £130k shoplifting spree banned from every Boots

Eleanor Brown (centre) posted the mistress' photos on an escort site. Picture: Social Media

She wrote: "Eleanor update!!!! I need you to tell my mum an officer has told me the prison will not let me speak to my mum, all excuses I have been told are excuses." Brown added that the jail would not facilitate contact with her mother because of "what she had been recalled for," and that she was told she needed a solicitor. She continued: "I also cannot get a legal call until tomorrow…please tell her asap. She needs to go to press with this. They won't let me have contact with outside world!!!! What the f***." Brown's father, former police officer Geoff Brown, was discovered to be having an affair with his mistress when she was just 14. However, his daughter waited 12 years before seeking vengeance for her mother, Sarah Brown, who had sent sexual images of the woman to her daughter.

Brown was sentenced to three years in prison in 2024, which was reduced to two. Picture: Alamy

She had noticed the woman's husband had started a business and wrote her first offensive messages on his Facebook page, branding his wife a "home-wrecking slag." She then used explicit images to make a profile on a sex-for-sale website, offering sexual acts for £5 and overnight stays for £10. The profile was titled "Ex-police with all my uniform which I like to wear for my clients" and used the phrase "kinky copper." She also included the number of the woman's husband on the site, who received 14 texts and eight calls within half an hour of the ad being posted. The woman's phone was soon flooded with messages from the site’s users. She was eventually jailed at Leeds Crown Court after admitting two counts of disclosing private images halfway through her trial. Following her release, Brown defended her actions, writing in a social media post: "I'm not sorry and never will be sorry." She said: "If I could turn the clocks back the only thing I'd do differently is put my phone in the bin. I would just bin the phone, that phone has got me in so much trouble. "But I am not remorseful. I do not hold any remorse in my body. I wouldn't do it again - your nudes are all safe - but I am definitely not remorseful."