By Alex Storey

A father who fatally shot his 23-year-old daughter at his Texas home after an argument over Donald Trump said the pistol "just went off," an inquest has heard.

Concluding her inquest, senior coroner Jacqueline Devonish ruled Ms Harrison's death as "unlawful." Ms Devonish said: "To shoot her through the chest whilst she was standing would have required him to have been pointing the gun at his daughter, without checking for bullets, and pulling the trigger. "I find these actions to be reckless." Family members were in tears in court as the coroner announced that she found Ms Harrison died due to unlawful killing on the grounds of gross negligence manslaughter. Giving evidence during the hearing on Tuesday, Ms Harrison's boyfriend Sam Littler said he had travelled with her to the US, where her father had moved when she was a child, for a holiday. He said on the morning of January 10, when the couple were due to return home to the UK, an argument broke out between Ms Harrison and her father about Trump. Mr Littler told the proceedings: "Kris and Lucy ended up having quite a big argument which led to Lucy running upstairs and being upset." He said Ms Harrison had asked her father: "How would you feel if I was the girl in that situation and I'd been sexually assaulted?"

Mr Harrison had replied that he had two other daughters who lived with him so it would not upset him that much, Mr Littler said. He told the coroner's court that later that day, about half an hour before they were to leave to go to the airport, Ms Harrison had been in the kitchen, when her father took her by the hand and led her into his ground floor bedroom. About 15 seconds later he heard a loud bang and then heard Mr Harrison screaming for his wife, Heather, he said. Mr Littler said: "I remember running into the room and Lucy was lying on the floor near the entrance to the bathroom and Kris was just screaming, just sort of nonsense." A medical report also found Lucy had no alcohol or drugs in her system. It comes after a grand jury in the US ruled that no one will face prosecution over the death, Prosper Police Department said. Ana Samuel, Mr Harrison’s attorney, accused senior coroner Jacqueline Devonshire of carrying out inquiries "more akin to a criminal investigation," claiming she failed to share documents with the legal team.