Foo Fighters singer Dave Grohl has said he had to "turn everything off" after he admitted to fathering a child outside of his marriage.

The former Nirvana drummer, 57, announced he had become a father to the baby girl on social media in September 2024, saying he was doing "everything I can" to regain his wife Jordyn Blum and their family's "trust and earn their forgiveness".

Speaking in an interview with The Guardian, Grohl said: "I had to turn everything off, one of those things being my concern for what other people think.

"Being able to shut off that part of yourself can be sometimes a very healthy exercise in considering life within your immediate radius. Not giving all of that so much currency within yourself that it can completely destroy yourself."

The musician, who also featured on albums by Queens Of The Stone Age and Them Crooked Vultures, went on to say that songwriting was his way of dealing with the attention the incident brought.