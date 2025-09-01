A hugely popular US fast food chain is set to open nearly 60 new locations across the UK after the success of its first three restaurants.

Dave’s Hot Chicken, partnered with Zizzi parent company Azzurri Group, has announced plans to open 180 new locations across Europe, with restaurants coming to Portugal, Spain, and Germany.

A whopping 57 of those restaurants will be opened in the UK in partnership with Azzurri Group.

Dave’s Hot Chicken opened its first location on Shaftesbury Avenue, London, in December and has since attracted more than 1,000 customers a day.

