Hit US fast food chain to open 57 restaurants across UK
A hugely popular US fast food chain is set to open nearly 60 new locations across the UK after the success of its first three restaurants.
Listen to this article
Dave’s Hot Chicken, partnered with Zizzi parent company Azzurri Group, has announced plans to open 180 new locations across Europe, with restaurants coming to Portugal, Spain, and Germany.
A whopping 57 of those restaurants will be opened in the UK in partnership with Azzurri Group.
Dave’s Hot Chicken opened its first location on Shaftesbury Avenue, London, in December and has since attracted more than 1,000 customers a day.
Read more: Time for tea: Whittard of Chelsea opening new UK stores after sales surge
Following its London launch, Dave’s Hot Chicken expanded to Manchester and Birmingham.
Dave’s is "a once-in-a-generation brand" set for “global success” Azzurri's CEO, Steve Holmes, said.
Dave’s Hot Chicken began in 2017 as a small food truck in an East Hollywood car park, founded by chef Dave Kopushyan and three friends.
Their Nashville-style hot chicken drew massive crowds and eventually led to a brick-and-mortar shop and, with celebrity investors like Drake, rapid growth into a global chain.
It currently has around 200 restaurants across the United States.