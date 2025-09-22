Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey reacts during a Q&A session in the main hall during the Liberal Democrat Conference. Picture: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Sir Ed Davey has said he is not worried that Elon Musk could sue him after he branded the tech billionaire a "criminal".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Liberal Democrat leader said "no" as to whether he would like to retract calling the Tesla owner a criminal. Sir Ed continued to insist there was evidence that Mr Musk’s platform X has broken rules under the Online Safety Act but that it is for Ofcom and the authorities to prosecute such cases, and that he is not "prejudging the courts". He said he was not worried about the prospect of Mr Musk suing over the comments when asked about reports the chief executive of the Lib Dems has been meeting with lawyers over Sir Ed’s comments. "If he… sues me, let’s see how he fares, because I don’t think he’ll win," he said. Read more: Ed Davey accuses BBC of 'copying Reform press releases' and urges broadcaster to expose Nigel Farage Read more: Davey suggests asking Trump to extradite ‘criminal’ Musk for inciting violence after ‘fight back or die’ comments

The Lib Dems’ foreign affairs spokesman, Calum Miller, meanwhile told reporters the parties would deal with any future legal threats from Mr Musk. "I don’t think we’re going to be cowed by Elon Musk threatening Ed or any other member of this party when there is a criticism that is justified," he added. Elsewhere, Sir Ed also continued his criticism of Nigel Farage, said: "He is a threat to our country and to our democracy. "What he wants to do, and that’s why he looks a bit like Donald Trump, is he wants to bring Trump’s America to the United Kingdom." With several events at the Lib Dem conference largely focused on criticism of Mr Farage, Sir Ed insisted said he was "not frightened" of Reform.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey poses for a photo holding a mug featuring a photo of himself during his visit to the Exhibition Hall, on September 21. Picture: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Sir Ed got into a row with BBC political editor Chris Mason over the broadcaster's coverage of Reform UK. The Lib Dem leader had accused the public broadcaster of having given Reform less scrutiny than other political parties, going as far as to claim it had "copy-and-pasted" their press releases in online articles. He added that this attack on the media was Trumpian: "No, I don’t think we are. "And what we’re saying when we talk about Trump and Trump’s America is the way he’s shutting down the media, actually using his regulations to shut down the media." Speaking to the PA news agency on the penultimate day of the Lib Dem conference, Sir Ed suggested his party could win "way more" than 100 seats in the next general election. "My prediction is: we will be the big surprise of the next election," he said.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey drums with a band as he arrives at the start of the first day of the Liberal Democrat Conference. Picture: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images