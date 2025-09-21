Sir Ed Davey has called Elon Musk a criminal for inciting violence in comments he made at a rally led by far-right agitator Tommy Robinson in London last week, telling LBC he would ask Trump to extradite the tech billionaire to the UK.

“Let's get the regulatory bodies and those people who need to investigate this and then take it to court and moving,” he said.

The Liberal Democrats leader told LBC that “of course” he wouldn’t rule out asking Donald Trump to extradite Musk over his comments, saying his party is “the only party standing up to Trump”.

Musk, who holds hard-right views himself, has been accused of interfering with UK politics for months , regularly tweeting about British politics and even calling for the government to be overthrown.

“I think it's a really serious matter and, you know, this is a man who is abusing his power. He's interfering in our politics.

“He says a civil war in our country is inevitable. He says that the Democratic elect, the government, should be overthrown. He incites violence on our streets. He's not a fit and proper person to run businesses in our country. And given what his own business is doing, threatening our children, surely we should all come together and expose him and sort it out.”

Downing Street accused the right-wing billionaire of threatening “violence and intimidation” on Britain’s streets after he told attendees of the “Unite the Kingdom” rally to “fight back” or “die.”

“The last thing the British people want is this sort of dangerous and inflammatory language.”

He said it threatened “violence and intimidation on our streets,” adding: “I don’t think the British public will have any truck with that kind of language.”

As many as 150,000 people attended the protest on Saturday, with violence breaking out throughout the day. Some 26 police officers were injured, including four who were seriously hurt, and 24 people were arrested for a range of offences including affray, violent disorder, assault and criminal damage

Speaking to LBC’s political correspondent Aggie Chambré during the Liberal Democrats party conference, Davey also blasted X, which Musk owns, saying the tech billionaire should be held liable for illegal content hosted on the platform.

He said the platform is ‘breaking the law’ and that Ofcom should intervene under the powers the regulator has been given under the Online Safety Act.

“And what Elon Musk's platform is doing is quite atrocious,” Sir Ed said. “He got rid of the child safety team which is supposed to monitor these things.”

“But there are adverts there pushing videos of child sexual abuse, videos that are being watched by paedophiles. There is stuff on there which is promoting self harm, stuff on there promoting grooming.

“It is appalling and I'm hoping that now Parliament's passed this legislation. I know it's early days, but it needs to be used. Just because he's a powerful man and a wealthy man doesn't mean we shouldn't get at him - and look at what he wants.

“He wants to have no regulation. That's why he supports people like Nigel Farage who want to get rid of the regulation. It's going to hit him in his pocket. Who cares? I'm interested in the safety of our children and I think everybody should be. And that's why he should be prosecuted.”

Musk has been a vocal critic of the legislation and called it “suppression of the people,” with X issuing a statement that the law “ostensibly intended to keep children safe is at risk of seriously infringing on the public’s right to free expression.”

The government said the claim that the act will impact free speech was “demonstrably false”.