The family of murdered MP Sir David Amess are “deeply upset” by a video appearing to show a man spitting on his memorial and have welcomed the launch of a police investigation, their spokesman said.

In a now deleted video shared on TikTok, a man appeared to film himself spitting multiple times on a statue of Sir David on the Southend seafront in Essex, days after the fifth anniversary of his death.

In the video, a man can be heard saying: “People were just bowing to this p****.

“Voted for the Iraq war. Shame.”

Radd Seiger, spokesman for the Amess family, said: “The family are deeply upset by what they have seen.”

Essex Police said they received a report of the incident on Wednesday and are pursuing “a number of targeted lines of inquiry” as part of their investigation.

Mr Seiger said the Amess family “welcome” the launch of the investigation, adding they “trust that the police will establish the facts”.

He said: “David believed passionately in freedom of expression and the right to disagree.

“He understood that people would hold different political views, sometimes profoundly so.

“But disagreement should never be an excuse for abandoning basic standards of decency and respect.