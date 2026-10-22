Family of murdered MP Sir David Amess 'deeply upset' by video appearing to show man spitting on his memorial
In a now deleted video shared on TikTok, a man appeared to film himself spitting multiple times on the statue of Sir David, days after the fifth anniversary of his death.
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The family of murdered MP Sir David Amess are “deeply upset” by a video appearing to show a man spitting on his memorial and have welcomed the launch of a police investigation, their spokesman said.
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In a now deleted video shared on TikTok, a man appeared to film himself spitting multiple times on a statue of Sir David on the Southend seafront in Essex, days after the fifth anniversary of his death.
In the video, a man can be heard saying: “People were just bowing to this p****.
“Voted for the Iraq war. Shame.”
Radd Seiger, spokesman for the Amess family, said: “The family are deeply upset by what they have seen.”
Essex Police said they received a report of the incident on Wednesday and are pursuing “a number of targeted lines of inquiry” as part of their investigation.
Mr Seiger said the Amess family “welcome” the launch of the investigation, adding they “trust that the police will establish the facts”.
He said: “David believed passionately in freedom of expression and the right to disagree.
“He understood that people would hold different political views, sometimes profoundly so.
“But disagreement should never be an excuse for abandoning basic standards of decency and respect.
“David was murdered because of the extremism of another individual. Five years on, his family continues to live with the consequences of that terrible loss.
“To see his memorial treated in this way is deeply upsetting.
“We trust that the police will establish the facts and take whatever action they consider appropriate.
“David dedicated his life to public service. His family will continue to honour his memory and pursue the questions about his death that remain unanswered.”
Sir David was stabbed to death at his constituency surgery in Essex on October 15, 2021 by so-called Islamic State fanatic Ali Harbi Ali, who was sentenced to a whole-life order for the murder the following year.
The Conservative MP served for nearly 40 years until he was killed at the age of 69.
'Upset'
Chief Inspector David Browning, Southend district commander, said on Thursday: “We’ve assessed a report made to us yesterday, Wednesday October 21, which relates to a video posted on social media in Southend.
“An investigation was launched last night. This morning, we’re pursuing a number of targeted lines of inquiry.
“We recognise the concern and upset that the content of this video may cause within the community.”