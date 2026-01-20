David Beckham at the World Economic Forum in Davos today. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

David Beckham has broken his silence after Brooklyn made a string of bombshell claims about the rift in Beckham clan.

Brooklyn, 26, posted on social media last night saying he does not want to "reconcile" with his family - and claiming his parents have been controlling narratives in the press about his family and trying to "ruin" his relationship with his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham. Speaking live on CNBC’s financial program Squawk Box David Beckham responded to his son indirectly, saying: “I have always spoken about social media and the power of social media... For the good and for the bad. “What kids can access these days, it can be dangerous. “But what I have found personally, especially with my kids as well, use it for the right reasons. “I’ve been able to use my platform for my following, for UNICEF. “And it has been the biggest tool to make people aware of what’s going on around the world for children. “And I have tried to do the same with my children, to educate them. “They make mistakes, but children are allowed to make mistakes. That is how they learn. That is what I try to teach my kids.” He added: “You sometimes have to let them make those mistakes as well.” David, 50 appeared at the 56th annual World Economic Forum in Davos where he tried to put the saga behind him. On Monday evening, Brooklyn released the bombshell statement claiming he does "not want to reconcile" with his parents.

Amid a slew of accusations, the Beckham's eldest son accused his mother, Victoria, of 'hijacking' his first dance with his heiress wife Nicola Peltz at their wedding. The 26-year-old also accused the former England star David and ex-Spice Girl of "controlling the narrative" around their troubled relationship. He also said that his parents deliberately cut wife out of their circle after they two got married in 2022. The ex-England captain will attempt to focus on the matter in hand in Davos on Tuesday as he records a podcast episode. The annual meeting opens with a stated motto of 'improving the state of the world,' and this year's theme is 'A spirit of dialogue.'

In a lengthy statement, Brooklyn wrote: "I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private. “Unfortunately my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed. “I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life. “For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family." He continued: “The night before out (sic) wedding, members of my family told me that Nicola was 'not blood' and 'not family'" In an astonishing allegation, Brooklyn then described being "humiliated" at his wedding as his mum "hijacked" his first dance. He detailed: “In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife, but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me.“

She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life." He even revealed that Victoria has "repeatedly invited women" from his past to events to make Nicola "uncomfortable". Brooklyn added that he travelled to London for David's birthday, but the family rejected plans with the pair - until they gave the condition that they would only see him without Nicola. “It was a slap in the face," he said. "Brand Beckham comes first," he wrote, adding that "family 'love' is decided by how much you post on social media". He said: "I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life. I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared". He also sensationally alleged his parents tried to force him to “sign his name away”. He claimed on Instagram: "Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife, and our future children. "They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date because then the terms of the deal would be initiated. My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since."

Beckham feud timeline August 2022 Brooklyn Beckham married Nicola Peltz in Palm Beach, Florida, after two years of dating. The actress is said to have caused a stir by choosing not to wear a dress designed by Victoria for the occasion. By August of the same year, she had told Vanity Fair that she had wanted to wear one of Victoria’s dresses, but it wasn’t logistically possible. During 2023, Victoria and David shared tributes to Peltz and they showed a united front in and in promoting his documentary Beckham. There would be no sign of more tension until 2025. April 2025 Romeo Beckham is said to have started dating Kim Turnbull, who had previously been linked to Brooklyn. Cruz responded to a comment on social media questioning it, stating: “Brooklyn and Kim never dated.”

May 2025 Brooklyn and Peltz are the only Beckham family members absent from David’s 50th birthday celebrations. Shortly after, David took Romeo and Cruz on a fishing trip - with the now 50-year-old tagging in Brooklyn on a related social media post, saying he was “missed”. And later in May, Brooklyn and Peltz had dinner with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, with the black sheep royals said to have passed on tips about leaving a dynasty behind. Meghan and Nicola are understood to have engaged in a 'deep and meaningful' discussion after both being harshly slated for being 'homewreckers' or women who 'tear apart their husbands' families'. June 2025 Brooklyn posts a picture with further tattoos, of devotions to Peltz, covering what was once a tribute to his mother. Around this time, Peltz was unfollowed by the younger Beckham brothers on social media.

August 2025 The Beckhams were not invited as Peltz and Brooklyn renewed their vows and Nelson Peltz, Nicola’s father, officiated the ceremony. Meanwhile, Romeo, Cruz and Harper joined David and Victoria for a summer holiday to San Tropez. October 2025 After Victoria’s documentary did not disclose any insight into Brooklyn’s situation, her eldest child spoke out by failing to attend her Paris fashion spectacular. November 2025 Brooklyn is notable absent as his father, now Sir David, recieves a knighthood at Windsor Castle for services to football and British society and charity. Sources claim David didn't inform Brooklyn about his honour, with his son discovering the news through media reports. December 2025 Tensions were stoked further when Brooklyn blocked all of his family on social media. Cruz said the unfollowing only went one way and that his parents would never stop tracking their son on Instagram. Later, all of the family apart from Brooklyn attended Adam Peaty's wedding to Holly Ramsay, with Holly's father Gordon Ramsay being a friend of the Beckhams for years. Brooklyn and Peltz remained at home in the US.