David and Victoria Beckham defy Brooklyn's no-contact demand to wish son happy birthday
David and Victoria Beckham have gone against their son Brooklyn’s demands to cut all contact by wishing him a happy birthday online.
The couple took to Instagram today to wish their son a happy 27th birthday despite his demand they cut all in-person or online contact with him.
It comes just weeks after photographer-turned-chef Brooklyn blocked his entire family on social media and issued a scathing public statement attacking them.
Despite his demands of no contact, David shared a picture of himself, a baby Brooklyn and Victoria in a swimming pool together, captioning the post: “27 today, Happy Birthday Bust.”
He added: “We love you x.”
Victoria shared her own post, writing: “Happy 27th birthday Brooklyn. I love you so much.”
Neither parent tagged their son in the posts, likely because they are blocked by the 27-year-old.
It comes after Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz said they are "pleased" with the support they've received after the couple broke their silence on the long-running feud with his parents.
In a statement shared on his Instagram story, Brooklyn claimed his parents have been controlling narratives in the press about his family and tried to “ruin” his relationship with wife Nicola.
The 27-year-old recalled a number of instances of conflict between himself and his parents, including a disagreement over his wife's wedding dress, a hijacked first dance and an argument over the wedding seating plans.
He also suggested that he was unable to see his dad, David, privately to celebrate his 50th birthday.
A source close to the couple told The Sun: “They couldn’t be happier with how things have panned out.
“They told us: ‘We’re glad we did it’.
“They feel like a massive weight has been lifted off them and they’re pleased with the support they’ve received.
“It’s been therapeutic to finally get things off their chests which they’ve been bottling up for years.
“This has just made things even clearer to him — he wants nothing more to do with his parents.”
Brooklyn has accused the former England star David and ex-Spice Girl of "controlling the narrative" around their troubled relationship.
He also said that his parents deliberately cut his wife out of their circle after the two got married in 2022.
Brooklyn wrote: "I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life. For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family.
"The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into."
He finished the statement: "I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief. My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation.
"All we want peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family."