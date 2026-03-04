Brooklyn Beckham, pictured with Nicola Peltz, has reportedly had his arm tattoo covered. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

David and Victoria Beckham have gone against their son Brooklyn’s demands to cut all contact by wishing him a happy birthday online.

The couple took to Instagram today to wish their son a happy 27th birthday despite his demand they cut all in-person or online contact with him. It comes just weeks after photographer-turned-chef Brooklyn blocked his entire family on social media and issued a scathing public statement attacking them. Despite his demands of no contact, David shared a picture of himself, a baby Brooklyn and Victoria in a swimming pool together, captioning the post: “27 today, Happy Birthday Bust.” Read more: Spend it like Beckham: Brooklyn shares £75k wine with Nicola in loved-up pictures after public family fallout Read more: Victoria Beckham says family 'is her everything' as she receives award after Brooklyn's bombshell allegations

David shared the touching tribute on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

He added: “We love you x.” Victoria shared her own post, writing: “Happy 27th birthday Brooklyn. I love you so much.” Neither parent tagged their son in the posts, likely because they are blocked by the 27-year-old. It comes after Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz said they are "pleased" with the support they've received after the couple broke their silence on the long-running feud with his parents. In a statement shared on his Instagram story, Brooklyn claimed his parents have been controlling narratives in the press about his family and tried to “ruin” his relationship with wife Nicola. The 27-year-old recalled a number of instances of conflict between himself and his parents, including a disagreement over his wife's wedding dress, a hijacked first dance and an argument over the wedding seating plans. He also suggested that he was unable to see his dad, David, privately to celebrate his 50th birthday.

Victoria shared her own tribute to the 27-year-old. Picture: Instagram