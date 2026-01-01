David Beckham sends loving message to son Brooklyn amid ongoing family rift
Brooklyn has been notably absent from all of his family's big celebrations in recent months.
Sir David Beckham has issued a loving message to his son Brooklyn, despite reports of an ongoing family feud.
Sir David shared a series of old images to his Instagram stories with each of his children, including Brooklyn, who has been missing from notable family events in recent months.
Alongside of a picture of the pair from when Brooklyn was a child, David penned: "I love you all so much."
In another image of wife Victoria Beckham with the couple's four children, he wrote: "You are my life. I love you all, Love Daddy x. On to 2026."
There have been reports of a feud between Brooklyn and the rest of his family as far back as 2022 when he married his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham.
In the latest development of the ongoing rift, brother Cruz claimed Brooklyn had blocked his family on Instagram.
He said: “My mum and dad would never unfollow their son. They woke up blocked. As did I.”
Brooklyn has been estranged for the family for a number of months, with Brooklyn boycotting both his dad's 50th birthday and the day he received his knighthood.
Brooklyn and Nicola also renewed their wedding vows last year surrounded by her family, but his was surprisingly absent.
Brooklyn most recently avoided his family by not attending Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay's wedding last weekend.
The Ramsays have been longtime family friends of the Beckhams, and while the rest of the family attended the lavish Bath nuptials, Brooklyn remained in the US.
Nicola shared a photograph on Instagram of them wearing matching grey tracksuits, while at home in Los Angeles.
The couple also spent Christmas with the model's family in the US.
Nicola shared another photo on Christmas morning, which was captioned: “Love being home."