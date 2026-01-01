Sir David Beckham has issued a loving message to his son Brooklyn, despite reports of an ongoing family feud.

Sir David shared a series of old images to his Instagram stories with each of his children, including Brooklyn, who has been missing from notable family events in recent months.

Alongside of a picture of the pair from when Brooklyn was a child, David penned: "I love you all so much."

In another image of wife Victoria Beckham with the couple's four children, he wrote: "You are my life. I love you all, Love Daddy x. On to 2026."

There have been reports of a feud between Brooklyn and the rest of his family as far back as 2022 when he married his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham.

Read more: Brooklyn Beckham avoids family by missing Peaty-Ramsay wedding

Read more: Brooklyn Beckham 'blocks entire family' on social media as feud with Sir David and Victoria rumbles on