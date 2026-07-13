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David leapt of his seat with enthusiasm after Jude Bellingham scored a sensational goal during the first-half stoppage time. . Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

David Beckham has joked his wife was "celebrating on the inside" after photos of Victoria's indifferent reaction to England's tense World Cup match against Norway went viral.

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Norway v England: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup 2026. Picture: Getty

The football legend jokingly addressed the moment in a comment underneath an Instagram picture posted by comedian Jenny Johnson, which she captioned: "There’s nothing like cheering your heart out for England from home, then they cut to Victoria and we see that classic Posh Spice smile! It’s so infectious! "I used to think I got animated while watching sports, but Victoria blows my enthusiasm out of the water! Each time I see her I shout, “SPICE UP YOUR LIFE!!!!” because her energy is electric!!!" David commented a row of crying with laughter emojis underneath, adding: "She was celebrating inside I promise her reactions were slightly slower than mine." The fashion designer has admitted in the past to not being much of a football fan when she met David at a Manchester United match in 1997.

11 July 2026 - Norway v England - Miami Stadium- Quarter Final - 2026 World Cup - USA. Sir David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham watch on before the game. Their son Romeo Beckham and daughter Harper Beckham are behind them. Picture: Alamy