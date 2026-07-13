'She was celebrating inside I promise' David Beckham responds to pictures of Victoria's reaction to England goal
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David Beckham has joked his wife was "celebrating on the inside" after photos of Victoria's indifferent reaction to England's tense World Cup match against Norway went viral.
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David and his children leapt of their seats with enthusiasm after Jude Bellingham scored a sensational goal during the first-half stoppage time.
The former England captain was sat watching the clash between the Three Lions and Norway in Miami on Saturday night with his wife and sons Romeo, 23, Cruz, 21, and daughter Harper, 15.
But Victoria, 52, refrained from jumping up in kind and looked unmoved by the stunning goal.
The former Spice Girls singer, who is known to rarely smile, stayed seated instead - instantly becoming the subject of a viral internet meme.
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The football legend jokingly addressed the moment in a comment underneath an Instagram picture posted by comedian Jenny Johnson, which she captioned: "There’s nothing like cheering your heart out for England from home, then they cut to Victoria and we see that classic Posh Spice smile! It’s so infectious!
"I used to think I got animated while watching sports, but Victoria blows my enthusiasm out of the water! Each time I see her I shout, “SPICE UP YOUR LIFE!!!!” because her energy is electric!!!"
David commented a row of crying with laughter emojis underneath, adding: "She was celebrating inside I promise her reactions were slightly slower than mine."
The fashion designer has admitted in the past to not being much of a football fan when she met David at a Manchester United match in 1997.
She explained that sat pitch-side, she often didn't feel "wanted".
But in recent years Victoria has admitted undergoing a change of heart after watching David set up his own football club in Miami.
In 2024 she said: "I never enjoyed watching football. I never felt necessarily wanted...I'm not saying this as in, poor me, but it was never the fun that it is now.
"Now, when we're in Miami, I feel wanted. I'm friends with the families of the players."