David Beckham is taking legal action after his fragrance was found to have been stocked in cheap and cheerful locations, including Poundland and petrol stations.

The former England captain's business DB Ventures is set to sue Coty, which makes perfumes in his name, for selling the products through “unapproved distribution channels”.

The Mail reported that DB Ventures' legal claim read: “Coty distributed David Beckham fragrances through the budget retailer Poundland, allowing the product to be sold for dollar store prices and associating the David Beckham brand with cheap, discount products.”

It added that it is seeking £31m in damages and compensation for apparently devaluing the "global brand" of the former midfielder, who is now a co-owner of Inter Miami.

Beckham, 51, launched 20th anniversary editions this year of his Eau de Toilette and Eau de Parfum fragrances.

He has not personally commented, while Coty has called for the case to be dismissed, stating that it is in sole charge of where the products are distributed and that it never sold any to Poundland.

There has not yet been a judgement on whether the case will reach court.

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