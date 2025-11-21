Sir David Beckham has spoken of how “rewarding” gardening can be. Picture: PA

By Henry Moore

Sir David Beckham has spoken of how “rewarding” gardening can be as it was announced he will support horticulturist and TV presenter Frances Tophill as she designs a space for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sir David will be involved in the project as an ambassador for the King’s Foundation, which is working with the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) to create the garden. Named The RHS and The King’s Foundation Curious Garden, it aims to encourage visitors to discover the joy of getting curious about gardening and the vital contribution plants make to the health of people, places and the planet. Sir David, who has shared his interest in gardening on social media, said: “My love for the countryside started when I was a child visiting my grandparents. Read more: Sir David Beckham pays heartfelt tribute on Remembrance Sunday after receiving knighthood

Sir David Beckham, with his wife Lady Victoria and parents Ted and Sandra Beckham, after he was made a Knight Bachelor at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle. Picture: Alamy

“I’ve experienced how rewarding gardening can be and that’s why I’m looking forward to working with The RHS and The King’s Foundation on their Curious Garden at the 2026 RHS Chelsea Flower Show. “I hope we inspire people to get outside into nature and to try something new.” Gardeners’ World presenter Tophill said: “I’m thrilled to be working with everyone involved to bring my first Chelsea garden to life and really explore my own curiosity about plants and their vital role in bringing health to people and to planet.” Broadcaster Alan Titchmarsh will also be involved in the project for the flower show, which runs from May 19 to 23.

David and Victoria Beckham leave Windsor Castle after the football star received a knighthood from the king. Picture: Getty

He said: “Aside from celebrating the real joy that gardening brings to our lives, we will be highlighting how simply growing more plants helps mitigate both the biodiversity and climate crises, and, therefore, why gardeners, from enthusiastic new gardeners to incredible skilled horticulturists, are more important today than ever.” The King’s Foundation works to build sustainable communities and transform lives through practical education programmes and projects. Part of the charity’s work is to encourage the next generation to learn in and from nature, with gardening courses offered at The King’s Foundation headquarters at Dumfries House, East Ayrshire.