"Huge royalist" Sir David was named an ambassador for the King's Foundation last year

Earlier this year, Sir David said he was "immensely proud" of being recognised in the King's Birthday Honours. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Former England captain Sir David Beckham will be among those accepting honours on Tuesday as he receives a knighthood at Windsor Castle.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The football star, 50, is being honoured for his services to sport and charity. Earlier this year, Sir David said he was "immensely proud" of being recognised in the King's Birthday Honours. The sports star from north-east London made his Premier League debut for Manchester United in 1995 and was part of the team that earned a dramatic Champions League final victory in 1999 when they beat Bayern Munich with two late goals. In total, he scored 85 goals and collected honours including six Premier League titles and two FA Cups as a footballer, before retiring from the sport in 2013. Read More: England forced to play away from Wembley during home Euro 2028 fixtures Read More: William scores goal during volleyball match on Copacabana beach as he launches Earthshot Prize

Alongside his football career, he has supported a number of charity causes, including serving as a goodwill ambassador for humanitarian aid organisation Unicef since 2005. Picture: Getty

Alongside his football career, he has supported a number of charity causes, including serving as a goodwill ambassador for humanitarian aid organisation Unicef since 2005. Last year, Sir David, who has described himself as a "huge royalist", was named an ambassador for the King's Foundation, an educational charity established by the King in 1990. He is also known for his stylish clothing choices, and in 1998 was named most stylish man of the year by GQ magazine and he has modelled for the likes of H&M, Armani and Boss. Sir David married his wife Victoria in 1999 and the couple share four children together - Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. Also among the personalities to be honoured on Tuesday are Nobel Prize-winning novelist Sir Kazuo Ishiguro and West End performer Dame Elaine Paige. Sir Kazuo was made a Companion of Honour for services to literature. The Order of the Companions of Honour was founded in 1917 by George V and is limited to 65 members at any one time. Appointments go to those who have made a long-standing contribution to arts, science, medicine or government. The Japanese-born author, 70, who moved to the UK as a child, is known for 2005's Never Let Me Go and 1989's The Remains Of The Day, for which he won the Man Booker Prize.

Beckham playing in 2000 in an England-Germany match. Picture: Getty