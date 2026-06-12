The football legend received tributes from Tom Cruise and wife Lady Victoria at the ceremony in Los Angeles

David Beckham received the honour of having his name added to celebrity royalty in Los Angeles on Friday. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Bell

Sir David Beckham has been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, as the world turns its attention to the US ahead of the World Cup kick-off.

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Tom Cruise and Victoria Beckham were all smiles at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. Picture: Alamy

Notably absent was the couple’s son, Brooklyn Beckham, 27, who has been estranged from the family following a public feud. Other famous names present at the ceremony included Tom Cruise, who joined Lady Beckham in making a tribute to Sir David. Lady Victoria said: “Growing up in England, the Hollywood Walk of Fame was one of those iconic things that you only saw in films – a way of immortalising people who had succeeded in their fields and truly left their mark. “So naturally, I assumed I was coming here today to receive my star for my part in that iconic cult classic ‘Spice World: The Movie,’” she joked.

David Beckham looked chuffed to receive the honour and join other legends on the iconic Hollywood block. Picture: Alamy