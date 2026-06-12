David Beckham receives star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
The football legend received tributes from Tom Cruise and wife Lady Victoria at the ceremony in Los Angeles
Sir David Beckham has been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, as the world turns its attention to the US ahead of the World Cup kick-off.
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The 51-year-old football legend, who is one of the sport’s most recognisable names, was awarded the honour on Friday, just 11 miles away from the World Cup at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Los Angeles.
Over 2,800 celebrities have been awarded a brass star on the infamous walk, which stretches 15 blocks in Hollywood and is one of Los Angeles’s most visited hotspots for tourists.
Sir David was joined by his wife, Lady Victoria, and three of their children: 23-year-old Romeo, 21-year-old Cruz and 15-year-old Harper at the ceremony on Friday.
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Notably absent was the couple’s son, Brooklyn Beckham, 27, who has been estranged from the family following a public feud.
Other famous names present at the ceremony included Tom Cruise, who joined Lady Beckham in making a tribute to Sir David.
Lady Victoria said: “Growing up in England, the Hollywood Walk of Fame was one of those iconic things that you only saw in films – a way of immortalising people who had succeeded in their fields and truly left their mark.
“So naturally, I assumed I was coming here today to receive my star for my part in that iconic cult classic ‘Spice World: The Movie,’” she joked.
Sir David thanked his family in his own speech, saying: “I want to thank my incredible family, my parents and my sisters, who always supported my dreams. Victoria, my amazing wife for almost 30 years, without whom none of this would be possible or enjoyable.”
He also credited basketball legend Michael Jordan in his speech, saying: “He is the reason that I wore No 23, and he showed [me] that you could be more than just an athlete.”
Throughout his career, he earned 115 caps for England and played for Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and LA Galaxy.
Sadly, Sir David never received football’s most coveted award, the Ballon D’Or, missing out to Brazilian legend Rivaldo in 1999.