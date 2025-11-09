Sir David Beckham has shared a touching message for Remembrance Sunday, just days after being knighted by King Charles at Windsor Castle.

The former England captain, 50, led celebrities posting tributes to honour the British and Commonwealth servicemen and women who lost their lives in war, alongside Vicky Pattison, Amanda Holden and Katie Piper.

Taking to Instagram, Sir David shared an image of a Beefeater surrounded by poppies, writing:

“This Remembrance Sunday, I'm thinking about those who sacrificed so much for our freedom.

"We must give thanks to our Armed Forces and the men and women who risk their own lives to protect others every day.

"I am also thinking of those living in fear and danger in areas of conflict around the world. #LestWeForget❤️.”

Read More: King leads Remembrance Sunday service at Cenotaph as nation pays tribute to veterans

Read More: Davina McCall reveals shock breast cancer diagnosis year after rare brain tumour