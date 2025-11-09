Sir David Beckham pays heartfelt tribute on Remembrance Sunday after receiving knighthood
"This Remembrance Sunday, I'm thinking about those who sacrificed so much for our freedom"
Sir David Beckham has shared a touching message for Remembrance Sunday, just days after being knighted by King Charles at Windsor Castle.
Listen to this article
The former England captain, 50, led celebrities posting tributes to honour the British and Commonwealth servicemen and women who lost their lives in war, alongside Vicky Pattison, Amanda Holden and Katie Piper.
Taking to Instagram, Sir David shared an image of a Beefeater surrounded by poppies, writing:
“This Remembrance Sunday, I'm thinking about those who sacrificed so much for our freedom.
"We must give thanks to our Armed Forces and the men and women who risk their own lives to protect others every day.
"I am also thinking of those living in fear and danger in areas of conflict around the world. #LestWeForget❤️.”
Read More: King leads Remembrance Sunday service at Cenotaph as nation pays tribute to veterans
Read More: Davina McCall reveals shock breast cancer diagnosis year after rare brain tumour
Vicky Pattison also marked the day with a poignant message, quoting:
“When you go home, tell them of us and say, For your tomorrow we have our today. We remember.”Meanwhile, Amanda Holden shared a picture of a bench covered in poppies, simply writing: “Lest we forget…”
Vicky Pattison also marked the day with a poignant message, quoting:
“When you go home, tell them of us and say, For your tomorrow we have our today. We remember.”
Meanwhile, Amanda Holden shared a picture of a bench covered in poppies, simply writing: “Lest we forget…”
Sir David’s tribute came just days after he was formally made a Knight of the British Empire for services to sport and charity.
He was honoured by the King at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, recognised for his decades-long impact on football and his global humanitarian work with UNICEF.