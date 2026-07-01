The unique exhibition will begin at V&A Dundee from November 2026 before travelling across the country on tour

David Bowie, the much-beloved British music legend, died ten years ago in 2016. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Over 100 items from David Bowie's personal archive are set to travel around the UK for the first time in an exclusive tour for the V&A, giving fans an up-close-and-personal view of the iconic superstar.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

David Bowie: On Tour will kick off at V&A Dundee in November before it heads to Blackpool, County Durham, Hull and Bristol over the course of the next two years. Fans can expect highlights from Bowie's iconic Ziggy Stardust period, items designed by Freddie Burretti and Kansai Yamamoto, as well as sketches from the accompanying tour and the guitar used during the era. Other items in the archive include the keys to Bowie's apartment in Berlin, where he famously recorded the celebrated albums Low and Heroes. The exhibition will also feature album cover artwork, the costume he wore in the Ashes To Ashes music video, a clapperboard from The Man Who Fell To Earth. Read more: With a little help from his signature! Forgotten Paul McCartney autograph nets Oxfam £950 Read more: Lily Allen hits back after fans blast '£86 tickets for 50 minute' West End Girl show

Bowie's career celebrated five UK number one singles and 11 number one albums. Picture: Getty

Fans can even see the first instrument the musician ever owned, a Grafton Alto saxophone bought by his father in 1961. The unique exhibition will begin at V&A Dundee from November 2026 until February 2027 before moving to Showtown in Blackpool, the Bowes Museum in County Durham, Ferens Art Gallery in Hull and Bristol Museum and Art Gallery. More venues are expected to be announced. Director of the V&A, Sir Tristram Hunt, said the exhibition will bring "highlights from David Bowie's extraordinary archive to audiences across the UK for the first time". "We're opening up Bowie's story in the places connected to his life and legacy, ensuring people across the country can experience these remarkable objects where they live, and be inspired by his enduring creativity," he said.

Bowie's collection at the V&A Storehouse was even visited by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife during a State Visit in December 2025. Picture: Getty