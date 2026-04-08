David Bowie’s famous Glastonbury band will reunite on the banks of Loch Lomond to raise money for one of the superstar’s favourite charities.

There will be rare footage of Bowie, a photography exhibition put together by Chris Duffy, the son of Brian Duffy, who shot three of his album covers, a gala dinner prepared by Michelin-starred chef Graeme Cheevers and an auction of signed guitars.

The event will be at Cameron House on November 7 and 8 in aid of Save the Children, and will culminate with live music from the band at Bowie’s memorable headlining Glastonbury Festival appearance in 2000.

Bowie: Live on the Loch will take place over a weekend in November as part of events to mark the 10th anniversary of Bowie’s death from liver cancer aged 69.

In a video to announce the event, guitarist Earl Slick plays Golden Years on the roof of Cameron House, saying it will be “a celebration of David Bowie’s life and music in aid of Save the Children”.

The 73-year-old American played lead guitar on Bowie’s 1970s Young Americans and Station To Station albums, as well as Heathen, Reality and comeback 2013 album The Next Day.

The band will also include keyboard player Mike Garson, who played on more than a dozen Bowie albums including Aladdin Sane, and bassist Gail Ann Dorsey, whose vocal duet on Under Pressure was a highlight of the Glastonbury set.

Musical director and multi-instrumentalist Mark Plati and drummer Sterling Campbell, who played with Bowie from the early 1990s, will also be in the house band, along with special guest performers.

Slick will also host the guitar auction with London shop Regent Sound, with contributors including Peter Frampton and Duff McKagan from Guns N’ Roses, with further contributors to be announced.

Funds for Save the Children will be raised by ticket sales, merchandise and a live auction as well as the charity auction, and Slick said: “David had a lot of motivation to help out. It wasn’t a big bragging thing – it was just done.

“That’s what I loved about it. He did it under the radar. We all live in increasingly uncertain and turbulent times around the world. More kids need more help. So it’s time to do it and I cannot think of anything that David would rather lend his support to.”

George Graham, executive director of global impact at Save the Children, said: “With so much instability and uncertainty around the globe, it is an exceptionally challenging and dangerous time to be a child in so many corners of the world.

“At Save the Children, our only goal is to support children so they can have a safe, happy and healthy childhood. We are deeply grateful to everyone who is honouring David Bowie by backing this star-studded weekend, which will help bring a better future for children here in the UK and around the world.”

Bowie’s support of the charity included donating the proceeds of his 50th birthday celebration at New York’s Madison Square Garden in 1997, a show that included Lou Reed, Robert Smith of The Cure and The Foo Fighters.

His links with Scotland include his first show at the Palais in Dundee in April 1965 as David Bowie & The Buzz, supporting Johnny Kidd & The Pirates, and a famous 1997 show at Glasgow Barrowlands.