Pop icon David Bowie’s secret final project is set to be unveiled to the public after the works found locked in his study were donated to a London museum.

The world may have thought the Starman singer’s parting gift had been his album Blackstar – the 2016 project that dealt with his cancer diagnosis and his acceptance his life would soon end.

But that was not the only project the legendary glam rock musician had been working on on his death bed.

Another work – an "18th Century musical" named The Spectator - has been donated to the V&A Museum alongside the rest of his archive.

It reportedly shows Bowie's interest in the development of art and satire in 18th Century London and includes stories of criminal gangs and the notorious thief "Honest" Jack Sheppard.

The Spectator was a daily periodical that ran for 555 issues from 1711 to 1712 and commented on London trends during the period.

