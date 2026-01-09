David Bowie’s childhood home is set to open to the public for the first time following a restoration.

The two-up, two-down house in Bromley, south London, has been acquired by the Heritage of London Trust and will soon be put on display for Bowie fans.

The home will be restored to its 1960s appearance, with the interior layout returned to how it was when Bowie lived there, offering an “immersive experience” for visitors.

The Starman singer lived in the house from 1955 to 1968, between the ages of eight and 20. He penned his first big hit Space Oddity while living with his parents in the suburban home.

The upcoming exhibition will include never-before-seen archival items, as well as Bowie’s 9ft x 10ft bedroom where Bowie skyrocketed from an "ordinary suburban schoolboy" to the heights of "international stardom".

“I spent so much time in my bedroom, it really was my entire world, I had books up there, my music up there, my record player, going from my world upstairs out on to the street, I had to pass through this no-man's-land of the living room'," Bowie once said.

Geoffrey Marsh, who will curate the exhibition, said: “You think, someone who didn’t have any big advantages, who came from an ordinary family, went to an ordinary school – what was it that went on there which created this driving ambition to succeed, to want to be a star, and which took him right through to it?”

Read more: David Bowie’s final act: New documentary charts icon's 'extraordinary final' chapter

Read more: David Bowie’s secret final project revealed – here's how you can go see it