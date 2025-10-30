A Channel 4 documentary is to "chart the extraordinary final creative chapter" of music star David Bowie.

The film, which has the working title David Bowie: The Final Act, includes interviews with those who knew and worked alongside Bowie, as well as famous fans who have been inspired by the artist.

Bowie died at the age of 69 in January 2016 following an 18-month battle with cancer.

He enjoyed a glittering career spanning more than five decades that saw him become one of the biggest recording artists of all time.

His final album, Blackstar, charged into the number one spot on the UK albums chart following its release on his 69th birthday, which came two days before his death.

