This is the shocking moment a thug stubs out his cigarette in the eye of a disabled man during a "cowardly attack".

David Brown attacked his victim in the beer garden of a pub in Hucknall, Nottinghamshire on December 29. Brown was caught on CCTV running at the man as soon as the victim entered the beer garden from the main road. The 40-year-old launched himself at the disabled man, pushing the cigarette into his face. The victim then fell out of his scooter and the pair scuffled on the floor before other pubgoers intervened.

The victim sufferent significant injuries to his right eye. Picture: Nottinghamshire Police

Brown, of Long Hill Rise, Hucknall,was found guilty of committing grievous bodily harm with intent following a trial. On Friday, he was jailed for four-and-a-half years at Nottingham Crown Court. The victim, aged in his 30s, is physically disabled as a result of a work-placed incident. He suffered significant injuries to his right eye and reported ongoing issues with his eyesight which have required repeated hospital treatment.

David Brown has been jailed for four-and-a-half years. Picture: Nottinghamshire Police

'Cowardly attack' Police Constable Oskar Sereda, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “It is believed Brown and the victim had previously had a fall out about money. “However, Brown’s cowardly attack that night was unprovoked and took place as soon as the victim entered the premises. “It is difficult to imagine the pain he must have suffered during the incident and the emotional and physical impact upon him has been lasting. “He no longer feels safe living in Hucknall and his parents have suffered considerable financial impact since the incident through time off work to look after their son. "I'd like to thank the people in the pub that evening who rushed to help the victim and keep Brown away from him before officers were called to the scene. “I’d also like to commend all my colleagues who assisted with the investigation.”