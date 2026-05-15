Actor David Burke, known for role as Dr Watson in Sherlock Holmes series, dies
Actor David Burke, known for his portrayal as Dr Watson in a television adaptation of Sherlock Holmes, has died aged 92.
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On Friday, Burke’s agent Scott Marshall Partners said the actor had died on May 10 and was survived by his wife Anna Calder-Marshall and son Tom Burke.
David Burke trained at drama school Rada and went on to have a career on stage, television and radio.
He starred in a theatrical production of King Lear at the National Theatre with Lord Of The Rings star Ian Holm, appeared on the television series Midsomer Murders and with Felicity Kendal in The Woodlanders.
In the 1980s television series The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes, he starred as the detective’s sidekick, Dr Watson, opposite Jeremy Brett in the title role.
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His son Tom is also an actor, known for roles in the BBC show The Musketeers and for his portrayal of Cormoran Strike in the series Strike.
Tom starred alongside Steve Coogan in Netflix show Legends which premiered on the streaming service earlier this month.
According to The Times newspaper, David declined to appear in a second series of The Adventures Of Sherlock Holmes as he felt “terribly guilty” about leaving his wife and son when filming in Manchester.
Tom told the paper he felt “guilty” when he got older, thinking his father had “given up this brilliant opportunity” for him.
When he asked his father about it, David said: “It was my decision.
“I didn’t just want to work; I also wanted to be your dad.
“On top of that, I was getting bored of saying, ‘Good heavens, Holmes.’”
David’s wife, actor Calder-Marshall, has appeared in television series Grantchester, This England and Netflix show Bodies.