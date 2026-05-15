David Burke and his wife Anna Calder-Marshall. Picture: PA

By Ella Bennett

Actor David Burke, known for his portrayal as Dr Watson in a television adaptation of Sherlock Holmes, has died aged 92.

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On Friday, Burke’s agent Scott Marshall Partners said the actor had died on May 10 and was survived by his wife Anna Calder-Marshall and son Tom Burke. David Burke trained at drama school Rada and went on to have a career on stage, television and radio. He starred in a theatrical production of King Lear at the National Theatre with Lord Of The Rings star Ian Holm, appeared on the television series Midsomer Murders and with Felicity Kendal in The Woodlanders. In the 1980s television series The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes, he starred as the detective’s sidekick, Dr Watson, opposite Jeremy Brett in the title role. Read more: Beatles manager Brian Epstein was 'murdered by the US mafia', Kray twins claimed in unearthed interview Read more: Doctor Who star Jill Curzon dies aged 87

Jeremy Brett and David Burke in Sherlock Holmes in 1985. Picture: Alamy