David Cameron calls for NHS to approve Alzheimer’s drugs, revealing his mother begged sister to kill her after diagnosis
The former Prime Minister expressed regrets at failing to introduce a cap on care costs
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Lord David Cameron has urged Andy Burnham to make Alzheimer’s drugs available on the NHS, and opened up about his personal relationship to the disease.
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The former Prime Minister spoke about his family history with Alzheimer’s, saying his mother asked his sister to kill her after she was diagnosed with the degenerative condition.
Lord Cameron lost his mother in 2025, and said she was left living in a “world of darkness” and “knew she was losing her mind”.
She understood the condition was degenerative, and said she would ask her daughter: “Will you kill me? You know how to do it, Clare. Will you kill me?” His sister recalls replying: “Mum, even if I did know how to kill you, I don’t want to go to prison for murdering my mother”, Cameron told the Telegraph.
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Alzheimer’s is a degenerative disease which is the leading cause of dementia, a group of symptoms associated with cognitive decline such as memory loss, disorientation, and difficulty with language.
Lord Cameron is now the president of charity Alzheimer’s Research UK and said he is calling for drugs which have previously been rejected for use on the NHS to be approved for treating Alzheimer’s.
While treatments such as lecanemab and donanemab have advanced the field of treatments, other cheaper medicines are not yet available on the NHS outside clinical trials.
Lord Cameron has said now is the “perfect time” for the government to act on dementia care, with so many treatments on the horizon. And, called for a maximum 18-week wait for a diagnosis of the disease.
Losing family members to Alzheimer's is something Cameron and current Prime Minister Andy Burnham have in common.
When he entered office, Burnham pledged to create an NHS-style social care system, after saying his father, Roy, did not know he was Prime Minister because his disease was too far progressed. Roy passed away shortly after his son took office.
Scotland and Wales have an eligibility scheme for adult care, but England does not.
"There is free personal care elsewhere in the UK. I don't think it's right that people in England don't get the same and it's not something we're going to rush,” said Burnham. Cameron also expressed regrets his government failed to introduce a cap on care costs, and suggested an insurance-type scheme to handle the rising price of elder care.
The current Conservative party has said it will not back Burnham’s plan for a government care system as it will lead to tax rises.
Burnham has said taxpayers are suffering from a lack of social care, because those in need end up at NHS facilities as opposed to receiving immediate and preventative care at home.
The Department of Health and Social Care described Lord Cameron’s account as “deeply moving” and said there was “more to do”.
A spokesperson said: “Decisions on whether to approve treatments for routine use by the NHS are taken independently by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, based on an evidence-based assessment of the costs and benefits, and they are currently evaluating these two treatments for Alzheimer’s disease.
“As Lord Cameron’s deeply moving account testifies, Alzheimer’s is a devastating disease, and we are taking action to tackle it through improved research, care and treatment.”
The department explained it has launched a £33 million investment in clinical studies, is developing the first ever Modern Service Framework for Frailty and Dementia to deliver rapid and significant improvements in quality of care, and is appointing a national dementia tsar to drive further progress in this area.”