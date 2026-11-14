The former Prime Minister expressed regrets at failing to introduce a cap on care costs

Lord Cameron, David Cameron, former Prime Minister, has asked for more Alzheimer’s drugs to be available on the NHS. Picture: Imageplotter/Alamy

By Sophie Clark

Lord David Cameron has urged Andy Burnham to make Alzheimer’s drugs available on the NHS, and opened up about his personal relationship to the disease.

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The former Prime Minister spoke about his family history with Alzheimer’s, saying his mother asked his sister to kill her after she was diagnosed with the degenerative condition. Lord Cameron lost his mother in 2025, and said she was left living in a “world of darkness” and “knew she was losing her mind”. She understood the condition was degenerative, and said she would ask her daughter: “Will you kill me? You know how to do it, Clare. Will you kill me?” His sister recalls replying: “Mum, even if I did know how to kill you, I don’t want to go to prison for murdering my mother”, Cameron told the Telegraph. Read more: Succession star Brian Cox backs petition urging Government to prepare NHS for dementia breakthrough Read more: No-one in charge of ‘fragmented’ adult social care, review warns

Lord David Cameron leaving no 10 Downing Street, London in 2024. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Alzheimer’s is a degenerative disease which is the leading cause of dementia, a group of symptoms associated with cognitive decline such as memory loss, disorientation, and difficulty with language. Lord Cameron is now the president of charity Alzheimer’s Research UK and said he is calling for drugs which have previously been rejected for use on the NHS to be approved for treating Alzheimer’s. While treatments such as lecanemab and donanemab have advanced the field of treatments, other cheaper medicines are not yet available on the NHS outside clinical trials. Lord Cameron has said now is the “perfect time” for the government to act on dementia care, with so many treatments on the horizon. And, called for a maximum 18-week wait for a diagnosis of the disease. Losing family members to Alzheimer's is something Cameron and current Prime Minister Andy Burnham have in common.

Britain's Andy Burnham speaks with Keith Lane, aged 90 during a visit to the Forget Me Not, Dementia Friendly Cafe. Picture: CHRISTOPHER FURLONG/Getty