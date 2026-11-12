Mr Burnham has reignited the conversation about the UK’s future relationship with the EU

Former prime minister David Cameron has urged Andy Burnham not to trigger a “decade-long debate” about whether to rejoin the European Union. Picture: TOBY MELVILLE/Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

Former prime minister David Cameron has urged Andy Burnham not to trigger a “decade-long debate” about whether to rejoin the European Union.

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Lord Cameron, who stood down from Downing Street in the wake of the EU referendum after fronting the campaign to remain, said starting a conversation about rejoining the bloc would be “very long and painful”. Mr Burnham has reignited conversation about the UK’s future relationship with the EU. He is due to meet EU leaders at a summit in Brussels next week and sign agreements which he says could raise GDP by 0.4 per cent – including on food and farming, emissions trading and a youth mobility scheme. After the summit, the UK will “explore options” for a different long-term relationship with the bloc. Read more: Surgeon jailed for sexually assaulting patient could be home by Christmas after serving just 13 months of seven-year sentence Read more: Benefits system will be rewritten for under-25s, as Milburn warns that process will be painful for some

His remarks in recent weeks have fuelled questions about the prospect of the UK returning to the EU or adopting its freedom of movement rules, but the Prime Minister has insisted voters would ultimately be “the boss” of any changes. Lord Cameron was “desperately disappointed” when the UK voted to leave the EU 10 years ago, he said in an interview with Bloomberg. But he warned against seeking to reverse the decision. “Instead of launching an argument about rejoining, which I think would be a very long and painful argument – and who knows where it would end up – instead of that, focus on how do we be the best friend, best neighbour, best partner,” he said. He said that “flirting with rejoining” could undermine efforts to get a better partnership deal with the bloc, because EU countries may think there is no point in doing so if the UK is set to rejoin anyway.

“If you’re not going to, you know, commit to trying to make the partnership stronger because you’re flirting with rejoining, I think there’s some dangers there,” he said. He appeared lukewarm on the possibility of rejoining a customs union, saying today’s economic problems are not down to Brexit. “Our economic problems are we are overspending, over-borrowing, over-taxing, over-regulated, and far too much being spent on working age welfare. Those are a set of problems that have nothing to do with Brexit,” he said. “Do we really want to go into another decade-long debate about whether we should be in or out, when actually we should deal with our own problems while making the partnership model work?” The EU’s former chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier recently warned of trade-offs for deeper ties with the bloc, saying there will be “no cherry picking”.