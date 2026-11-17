The former Prime Minister told Nick Ferrari the rising working-age welfare bill should be addressed as the UK faces pressure to increase defence spending.

By Flaminia Luck and Chay Quinn

Lord Cameron has called on Andy Burnham to cut welfare and use the savings to fund defence - including by punishing those who do not take up offered work.

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The former Prime Minister has told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that the rising working-age welfare bill should be addressed as the UK faces pressure to increase defence spending. Speaking on the day that former health secretary Alan Milburn is due to publish his long-awaited report into youth unemployment, Lord Cameron suggested that welfare reform is the only way to fix Britain's broken public finances. The former Prime Minister said: "We all know we're quite overtaxed, we're quite overspent, we're quite overborrowed. "We don't want to cut health and education. So, if something's got to give, I think the most obvious thing is to reform welfare quite urgently and radically and use that money to keep taxes down and pay for the defence."

‘If you’re offered a job and don’t take it, there should be consequences.’



Former PM David Cameron tells @NickFerrariLBC that we shouldn’t underestimate the ‘fury’ felt by the public when people ‘cheat the benefits system’. pic.twitter.com/4TmDa629My — LBC (@LBC) November 17, 2026

Lord Cameron warned not to underestimate the extent people are "infuriated" by those breaking the rules. Lord Cameron said: "We all know lots of people need welfare, but some people they feel are cheating the system." "If you can work, you should work. And if you're offered a job and you don't take it, there should be consequences." He also suggested people should have an in-person interview before receiving welfare payments to show they need support. Lord Cameron reflected: "I think if you give a lead on that, you'll find an awful lot of hardworking people will say, 'Good for you.'".

Touting his own record in office, Lord Cameron said employment grew during his Government due to two reasons. "One was that we had a growing economy, and we kept the cost of employing people down by getting rid of Gordon Brown's jobs tax," he said, adding: "We created 1,000 jobs every day we were in office." He went on: "The second thing, there was an improvement in educational standards, and also we were at that time getting people to stay on in education and training between 16 and 18. He reflected: "I think those two things made a difference."

Picture: LBC

Mr Milburn's proposals will be laid out on Tuesday morning, with the stated goal of making "work not welfare the future for the next generation". He has previously warned the figure could rise from one in eight to one in six by 2031 without action, representing 1.25 million young people. It is estimated the crisis is costing the UK around £125 billion a year – taking in factors including losses in taxes alongside higher health and welfare spending. Mr Milburn will use the report to insist radical change is needed, arguing “youth participation has to run through public policy like a stick of rock”. He has already acknowledged his proposals would not be “pain-free”, giving a candid warning that they could lead to some people getting less financial support.

Former health secretary Alan Milburn. Picture: PA Images/Alamy