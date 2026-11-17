'Very long and painful goodbye' David Cameron opens up about his mother's 'progressive' battle with dementia
Lord Cameron told Nick Ferrari that families can feel that they lose a loved one more than once as dementia progresses.
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
Lord Cameron has said a blood test to help diagnose Alzheimer's could be available within around a year - as he opened up on his mother's battle with the disease.
Listen to this article
The former Prime Minister, who is president of Alzheimer's Research UK, told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that better diagnosis would help improve treatment for the disease.
Mary Cameron - whom he described as "strong, tough, funny and very loving" - had Alzheimer's.
Lord Cameron said his mother, who was a "highly intelligent" magistrate, had "natural authority" and that when the illness struck, there was something "particularly painful" about this "very strong woman being laid low".
The top Tory described her decline as "a very long and painful goodbye" over many years, with her mother losing her ability to form words.
In his new podcast Ending Alzheimer's with David Cameron, there's a moving scene where his mother asked Lord Cameron and his siblings "I know I've got this, why don't you just kill me?".
He explained: "I don't think she meant it like that but obviously when you get this terrible disease, to start with you know you're losing your mind, you know you're forgetting things, you know the problem's coming so you get very depressed and worried.
"You know how it's going to end. So, it's a very chilling moment."
Emotionally, he told Nick that families can feel they lose a loved one more than once as dementia progresses.
The former MP for Witney said: "You definitely feel you've lost them more than once".
"The first time you're losing them over a period of time, as they sort of slip away.
"Every time you go and see them they repeat themselves a bit more, they'll be more forgetful, and then of course, there's that moment when you go and you're not sure when you leave whether they really knew who you were."
He went on adding the end is "particularly depressing".
"It's progressive, and it gets worse and worse, and it doesn't go in a straight line," adding physical health problems such as the flu or a urinary tract infection can hasten the mental decline.
When probed, Lord Cameron said he does fear getting the illness.
"Some mental decay is inevitable but there's a difference between that and one of these diseases that rampages through your brain.
"Obviously I fear both those things, the latter more than the former."
Lord Cameron said the tests were being trialled in memory clinics around the UK.
He said: "I think we are a year or so away from having a really good diagnostic test, a blood test."
He called for a fund, based on the Cancer Drugs Fund, to help patients access treatments.
"Let's have a dementia drugs fund where we set aside some money and try to get more drugs into more patients," he said.
Lord Cameron said he hoped medicines could eventually prevent Alzheimer's, describing the aim as a "statin for the brain".