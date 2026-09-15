Presenter Jeremy Clarkson and former prime minister Lord Cameron have been praised for “shining a light” on prostate cancer and encouraging more men to assess their risk. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Presenter Jeremy Clarkson and former prime minister Lord Cameron have been praised for “shining a light” on prostate cancer and encouraging more men to assess their risk.

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The so-called “Clarkson-Cameron effect” of the men revealing their diagnosis led to a significant bump in the number of men using Prostate Cancer UK’s 30-second online risk checker. The charity said it has been contacted by men who were inspired to check their risk after a public figure revealed their personal stories. In some cases this has led to a diagnosis that “saved their life”, the charity said. Clarkson said revealing his diagnosis on an episode of Clarkson’s Farm was “worthwhile” if his story “gets even one bloke to stop ignoring the issue and do something about it”. The 66-year-old is in remission after revealing on the latest series that he had been diagnosed with “aggressive” prostate cancer. Read More: Clarkson, Hammond and May 'to net £24m' as production company's liquidation finalised Read More: Kate makes surprise appearance at Royal Marsden Hospital where she underwent cancer treatment

Blood sample of patient negative result for PSA. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, Lord Cameron said that he “wholeheartedly supports all efforts to raise awareness” of the disease. New figures from Prostate Cancer UK show that nearly 50,880 men completed its online risk checker in the week after Clarkson revealed his diagnosis, up from 8,425 men the previous week. Clarkson said: “I feel incredibly lucky that my cancer was caught early. “It’s why I’m still here today, feeling fine and looking forward to seeing my grandchildren grow up.

“I’ve always said that if my story gets even one bloke to stop ignoring the issue and do something about it, then it’s been worthwhile. “To hear that actually tens of thousands of men have already taken the risk checker is something to be hugely proud of. “But there’s still plenty more to do. So, I’ll keep saying it: if you’re a man, check your risk. It only takes a couple of minutes and it could save your life.” Meanwhile, 22,562 men took the risk checker the day after Lord Cameron’s announcement, up from 2,175 the previous Monday.