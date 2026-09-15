'Clarkson-Cameron effect’ sees more men get their prostate risk checked after celebs revealed diagnoses
Presenter Jeremy Clarkson and former prime minister Lord Cameron have been praised for “shining a light” on prostate cancer and encouraging more men to assess their risk.
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The so-called “Clarkson-Cameron effect” of the men revealing their diagnosis led to a significant bump in the number of men using Prostate Cancer UK’s 30-second online risk checker.
The charity said it has been contacted by men who were inspired to check their risk after a public figure revealed their personal stories.
In some cases this has led to a diagnosis that “saved their life”, the charity said.
Clarkson said revealing his diagnosis on an episode of Clarkson’s Farm was “worthwhile” if his story “gets even one bloke to stop ignoring the issue and do something about it”.
The 66-year-old is in remission after revealing on the latest series that he had been diagnosed with “aggressive” prostate cancer.
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Meanwhile, Lord Cameron said that he “wholeheartedly supports all efforts to raise awareness” of the disease.
New figures from Prostate Cancer UK show that nearly 50,880 men completed its online risk checker in the week after Clarkson revealed his diagnosis, up from 8,425 men the previous week.
Clarkson said: “I feel incredibly lucky that my cancer was caught early.
“It’s why I’m still here today, feeling fine and looking forward to seeing my grandchildren grow up.
“I’ve always said that if my story gets even one bloke to stop ignoring the issue and do something about it, then it’s been worthwhile.
“To hear that actually tens of thousands of men have already taken the risk checker is something to be hugely proud of.
“But there’s still plenty more to do. So, I’ll keep saying it: if you’re a man, check your risk. It only takes a couple of minutes and it could save your life.”
Meanwhile, 22,562 men took the risk checker the day after Lord Cameron’s announcement, up from 2,175 the previous Monday.
Lord Cameron said: “Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer for men in the UK, so it is vital that men are aware of their own risk profile.
“This is particularly important as, regrettably, we do not yet have a proper, national, targeted screening programme that involves all those at higher risk.
"As such, I wholeheartedly support all efforts to raise awareness. Prostate Cancer UK’s risk checker is a quick and simple online tool that I encourage all men to use.
“Catching cancers early is the best possible way to boost the chances of successful treatment like I received, so being aware of your risk to the disease is essential.”
The charity also highlighted how 280,000 men checked their risk in the two months after Sir Chris Hoy’s diagnosis.
Prostate Cancer UK said that since its online risk checker was launched in 2020 it can been completed by more than five million men.
Amy Rylance, director of health services, equity and improvement at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in the UK, but too many men are still being diagnosed by chance and, sadly, often too late for a cure.
“Our risk checker helps men navigate this complex disease, empowering men with a clear way to understand their risk and their choices.
“We hear from so many men who say a celebrity diagnosis, like Jeremy Clarkson or Lord Cameron’s, inspired them to check their risk and in some cases saved their life.
“We’re extremely grateful to everyone who has publicly shared their experiences of prostate cancer, shining a light onto this disease that is much easier to treat when found earlier, and kickstarting many lifesaving conversations.
“We know men need a safe and effective screening programme. Prostate Cancer UK’s Transform trial will get us the evidence we need to make this a reality and give every man the chance for an early diagnosis.
“Until then, public figures telling their stories and inspiring men to check their risk are playing an important role in helping men and loved ones across the country, and we thank them for their vital work.”