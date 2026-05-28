Only "a few thousand" men who have a dangerous genetic variant and a family history of cancer should be screened, experts say

David Cameron has slammed health bosses for refusing to roll out a universal prostate cancer screening programme, saying the decision means 'more men will die'. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Chay Quinn

David Cameron has slammed health bosses for refusing to roll out a universal prostate cancer screening programme, saying the decision means 'more men will die'.

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The former Prime Minister, who himself has suffered from prostate cancer, slammed the decision by the National Screening Committee not to recommend universal screening in favour of targeted screening for men who have a gene that puts them at higher risk. Taking to X, Lord Cameron said: "Today’s recommendation from the National Screening Committee on prostate cancer screening is deeply disappointing and a real step backwards. "I urge the new Health Secretary to reject it and go further - offering targeted screening for the most at-risk men. "As I warned last November following the initial advice, prostate cancer is the most common cancer among British men. We are letting down too many men, their families and loved-ones if we don’t push for a wider screening programme that includes all high-risk groups. "Prostate cancer can be symptomless early on - as it was in my case. That’s why screening is essential - catching the cancers early when they can be more effectively and successfully treated, like with me. Read More: Benjamin Netanyahu treated for prostate cancer after having tumour removed Read More: Spurs legend and former Premier League manager Chris Hughton reveals prostate cancer diagnosis

Today’s recommendation from the National Screening Committee on prostate cancer screening is deeply disappointing and a real step backwards. I urge the new Health Secretary to reject it and go further - offering targeted screening for the most at-risk men.



As I warned last… — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) May 28, 2026

"If the advice is to be followed, you could be an older, black man with a family history of prostate cancer and STILL not get routinely screened. Surely, that can’t be right? "There are now better screening options and more advanced focused treatments available in parts of the NHS. I benefitted from these and others could too. Yet this seems to have been ignored by the Committee. "The new Health Secretary needs to be brave and bold. A more progressive and life-saving policy is within our grasp. Put in place a proper, targeted screening programme that involves all those at higher-risk. Without it, more men will die, and more families will lose a loved-one. As I said in November, this is avoidable and can be done." The UK National Screening Committee (UKNSC) said attempting to detect the disease using the prostate specific antigen (PSA) test is “likely to cause more harm than good”. However, the committee has recommended that men with BRCA2 genetic mutations – which puts them at far higher risk of prostate cancer – should be screened every two years, between the ages of 45 and 61 if they have a family history of certain cancers. The final decision differs from the draft recommendation published in November, which said men with both BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene mutations should be screened.

Only "a few thousand" men who have a dangerous genetic variant and a family history of cancer should be screened for prostate cancer with a blood test. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Prostate cancer screening likely to reduce deaths but experts remain uncertain due to possible risks Read More: First men tested in landmark UK prostate cancer screening trial It also recommends against screening for any other at risk groups, including black men, saying there is “ongoing uncertainty on whether screening would cause more good than harm”. The UKNSC said the main harms of population screening “include incontinence and erectile dysfunction in men who do not need treatment” for the disease. Prostate Cancer Research accused the committee of “condemning thousands to preventable deaths". Oliver Kemp, the charity’s chief executive, said: “This is a deeply disappointing moment for men at highest risk of prostate cancer. The committee’s commitment to keep its model under review is important – but what matters now is how quickly that happens. “Prostate cancer has not stood still. Advances in diagnostics and new long-term evidence are changing our understanding of screening, and the model underpinning the UK NSC’s recommendations must urgently reflect that reality. Men at highest risk cannot afford years of delay.” Professor Sir Mike Richards, chairman of the UKNSC, told a briefing: “We absolutely recognise the strong support for prostate cancer screening amongst a large number of people, but also the very real harm that can be caused by the disease, which patients and indeed their families, experience. “We do know that screening can reduce deaths from prostate cancer to a small extent, and it does not improve overall survival.” He said that many men “will live full lives” without the disease causing harm, and screening can “only help if it can separate out that harmful disease from the harmless disease”. “Once a prostate cancer is found, we still can’t reliably tell which cancers need treatment and which do not,” Prof Richards said. “There’s a spectrum there, and the treatments available for prostate cancer can cause long-lasting harm.”

Prostate cancer treatment. Doctor consulting male patient with suspected prostate cancer while visit in urology centre. Picture: Alamy