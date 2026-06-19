A former head gamekeeper found guilty of murdering an ex-colleague with a shotgun has been refused leave to appeal against his conviction.

David Campbell, 77, killed Brian Low, 65, on February 16 2024, having previously disabled CCTV cameras at his home in Aberfeldy, Perth and Kinross, in an attempt to conceal his whereabouts.

He was jailed for life and ordered to serve a minimum of 19 years behind bars on February 25 this year after being found guilty following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

An intimation to appeal against his conviction was lodged on behalf of Campbell in March.

However, court officials confirmed on Friday the appeal against conviction has been refused.

Campbell and Mr Low had both worked at the Edradynate Estate, where Campbell was head gamekeeper between May 1984 and February 2018, and Mr Low was a groundsman between August 2000 and February 2023.

Campbell attacked Mr Low at Leafy Lane near Pitilie “having previously evinced malice and ill-will towards him”, leaving him so severely injured that he died at the scene.