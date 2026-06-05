David Coulthard reveals his predictions for Monaco Grand Prix and drops hint about Ferrari
Former racing driver David Coulthard told Nick Ferrari that a Mercedes win isn’t guaranteed, despite winning all the Grand Prix’s this year.
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The winner of the 2000 Grand Prix said “the stats, in terms of the analysis - the sound analysis - which, not getting into too much detail tells you the speed of the cars through the corners, suggests that Ferrari has a very good chance,”
“...and Monaco is not at all limited by engine. It's not dominated by engine, and therefore it will come down to the balance of the car and the confidence in the driver.”
Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli won in Canada, securing his fourth consecutive victory of the season. Lewis Hamilton was his runner up, with Max Verstappen coming third.
He said that “Ferrari looks strong on paper. McLaren, the current world champion, have been developing nicely, and you can never write off Max Verstappen because it's Max Verstappen.”
Lando Norris, who drives for McLaren, was forced to retire from the Canada Grand Prix because of a gearbox failure.
Questioned on who he believes is the best driver, the host of the ‘Up to Speed’ podcast said: “I would still say Max Verstappen for me, I think.”
“Not only has he been competing in Formula 1 but he has been competing in two GT3 races.”
“He's just a machine.”
On the leader board, Kimi Antonelli sits at number one. Lewis Hamilton has moved above the reigning world champion Lando Norris following his second place in Canada. Both drivers scored points in the sprint race but now Hamilton is 14 points clear of Norris.
Nick Ferrari asked about his favourite team, Ferrari, ever taking the top spot. Mr Coulthard said: “Yea they will. I think that the politics of Ferrari hold Ferrari back a bit. You see them not making a decision in fear that they would make the wrong decision. Whereas Redbull would just make a decision. They will be back.”
“Whether it will be with Lewis Hamilton behind the wheel as a champion, time stands still for no one.”
He added, “But we've just seen Charles Leclerc extend his contract so believe in your name, believe in Charles, he will win a world championship before we say goodbye to this world.”