Oliver Bearman of Haas is driving a car on track during Practice 1 ahead of the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix at the Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo on June 5th, 2026. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Former racing driver David Coulthard told Nick Ferrari that a Mercedes win isn’t guaranteed, despite winning all the Grand Prix’s this year.

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The winner of the 2000 Grand Prix said “the stats, in terms of the analysis - the sound analysis - which, not getting into too much detail tells you the speed of the cars through the corners, suggests that Ferrari has a very good chance,” “...and Monaco is not at all limited by engine. It's not dominated by engine, and therefore it will come down to the balance of the car and the confidence in the driver.”

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli won in Canada, securing his fourth consecutive victory of the season. Lewis Hamilton was his runner up, with Max Verstappen coming third. He said that “Ferrari looks strong on paper. McLaren, the current world champion, have been developing nicely, and you can never write off Max Verstappen because it's Max Verstappen.” Lando Norris, who drives for McLaren, was forced to retire from the Canada Grand Prix because of a gearbox failure.

Oracle Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen climbs off his boat as he arrives in the paddock. Picture: Alamy