Family has paid tribute to David Darke, aged 66, who died six days after being punched outside a village pub in Leicestershire.

“He was a much-loved brother and a dear friend. Dave will live on forever in our hearts, minds and souls.

His family said: “Dave was a deeply loved father to three daughters and a proud grandfather to three boys.

Mr Darke – known to his family and friends as Dave – died after being assaulted in Church Street in Appleby Magna on the night of 21 December.

The family of David Darke have paid tribute to a "devoted family man".

“He was a strong, active, intelligent and kind person who was a friend to all. He was a devoted family man with a deep passion for life, the outdoors, nature and walking.

“His life was tragically cut short and he’s now reunited with his loving, caring parents. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.”

Officers were called to the pub at about 9.45pm last Sunday.

Leicestershire Police launched a murder investigation. A 36-year-old man was initially arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm had been re-arrested on suspicion of murder.

The force said the Mr Darke was outside when he was punched and sustained a serious head injury.

Detective Inspector Kevin Hames, of the East Midlands Special Operation Murder Investigation Team, said: "The initial investigation resulted in us identifying several witnesses and examining CCTV from the area.

"Those inquiries will continue and the suspect will be re-interviewed by detectives.

"It is an extremely difficult time for Mr Darke's family and specialist officers are supporting them."

This is a breaking story.