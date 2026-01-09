A US man has been jailed for a year after making a series of bomb hoax calls to hospitals and other venues in London and across the UK.

David Hart, from West Winfield, New York, made 95 calls to a number of UK hospitals and venues, including 66 in London.

Seven hospitals - including Guy's and St Thomas' - were targeted, along with six bars, restaurants and supermarkets, two police control rooms and a cancer support centre.

During the calls, the 22-year-old claimed he'd planted a bomb at the location and that it would soon explode.

Hart also tried to call Westminster Abbey, but the calls went unanswered because it was night time in the UK.