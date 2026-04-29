Boxer David Haye is reportedly planning to sue ITV over claims his I’m A Celeb appearance did “irreparable damage to his brand.”

David has instructed lawyers to send a legal letter to ITV and is demanding a full investigation into the editing of the show.

Haye, 45, believes he was ‘edited’ to be made to appear misogynistic, aggressive and a bully.

“He insists he is none of these and has suffered trolling,” a source told The Sun.

He intends to pursue damages.

David was accused of bullying actor Adam Thomas. Former footballer Jimmy Bullard, 47, also clashed with Adam during which he launched into an expletive-filled rant, which was described as ‘unbroadcastable’.