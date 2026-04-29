David Haye plans to sue ITV claiming I’m A Celeb did ‘irreparable damage to his brand’
Boxer David Haye is reportedly planning to sue ITV over claims his I’m A Celeb appearance did “irreparable damage to his brand.”
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David has instructed lawyers to send a legal letter to ITV and is demanding a full investigation into the editing of the show.
Haye, 45, believes he was ‘edited’ to be made to appear misogynistic, aggressive and a bully.
“He insists he is none of these and has suffered trolling,” a source told The Sun.
He intends to pursue damages.
David was accused of bullying actor Adam Thomas. Former footballer Jimmy Bullard, 47, also clashed with Adam during which he launched into an expletive-filled rant, which was described as ‘unbroadcastable’.
That was the craziest 5 minutes of #ImACeleb in 25 years. I absolutely love the drama of live TV but David and Jimmy are EMBARRASSING themselves. To have Ant & Dec, the unbiased hosts, telling you you’re chatting shit? Pathetic. David is just a massive high school bully pic.twitter.com/85yFfBCS52— sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) April 24, 2026
David claimed the show’s bosses edited the programme to make it look more favourable towards Adam.
David and Jimmy want the full, unedited argument to be shown. Both of the men had to be escorted out of the studio by security during the live final in London.
Fellow contestant Sinitta said she thought show bosses should have stepped in sooner, saying she found it “uncomfortable and disturbing.”
“I was so visibly upset and shaken by it,” she said.